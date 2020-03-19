Vinicius Jr Does 'Stay At Home' Challenge, Goes On To Nominate Neymar; Watch Video

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr has released a video in which the Brazilian is seen performing the ‘Stay at home challenge.’ All Real Madrid football stars have been asked to undergo self-quarantine after basketball star Trey Thompkins tested positive for coronavirus.

Vinicus Jr Stay at Home Challenge amid LaLiga coronavirus suspension

In the video, Vinicius Jr is seen showcasing his skills using a toilet paper roll. This is in line with the global 'Stay at home challenge' that aims to support the population which has been put under quarantine fearing the coronavirus pandemic. The Brazilian winger then goes on to nominate Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar Jr, National Football League (NFL) star Tom Brady and Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

Vinicus Jr Stay at Home Challenge: Brazilian nominates Neymar

While the nomination of Neymar Jr and Jadon Sancho is understandable, considering the fact that Vinicius Jr has a great relationship with the two, the nomination of former Patriots star Tom Brady did surprise many.

Vinicus Jr Stay At Home challenge: Brahim Diaz seen in a hilarious video

In an earlier video posted on Twitter, Real Madrid youngster Brahim Diaz is seen alongside his mother. The mother-son duo then appears to play with their feet, amidst the quarantine environment. Brahim Diaz goes on to showcase his skills while his mother watches on.

LaLiga coronavirus lockdown: League suspended until April

Fearing the coronavirus outbreak, LaLiga decided to suspend all fixtures for the next two weeks. Earlier, it was decided to play the games behind closed doors. However, the rising number of cases compelled the league authorities to take stringent action to avoid mass congregation at the stadiums.

UEFA postpones Euro until 2021

Cases of coronavirus in Spain have increased significantly over the past few days. Spain is one of the worst affected nations in Europe. Meanwhile, other leagues have also taken preventive measures. The Premier League has suspended all its fixtures until April. Similar actions were taken by Bundesliga and Serie A. On the other hand, UEFA has decided to push Euro 2020 back a year. It was earlier scheduled to be played in June this year.

