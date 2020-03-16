Vinicius Junior Opens Up On Being Given Just 3 Days To Decide Between Real Madrid Or Barca

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior has revealed that he had a matter of only three days to choose between joining La Blaugrana or Los Blancos. The Brazilian attracted interest from the two LaLiga heavyweights in 2017 but eventually, the Vinicius Junior transfer was won by Real Madrid. The Vinicius Junior transfer set Real Madrid back a reported €46 million in the summer of 2017. He was unveiled at the Santiago Bernabeu in July 2018.

ALSO READ: ANT Vs SIV Dream11 Super Lig Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Vinicius Junior transfer: Vinicius Junior Real Madrid or Vinicius Junior Barcelona star?

While speaking to FourTwoFour, Vinicius Junior admitted that he was just 16 years old at the time when Real Madrid and Barcelona came knocking on Flamengo's door. After a successful campaign in the 2017 South American U-17 Championship in Chile, Vinicius Junior attracted plenty of interest from top suitors in Europe. The Vinicius Junior Real Madrid deal was on the table but the player admitted that he had only three days to confirm his choice because a Vinicius Junior Barcelona contract was also on the cards.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Hotel Calls Transforming Into Hospital Story Fake: Report

Vinicius Junior transfer: Vinicius Junior Real Madrid move

Real Madrid secured the Vinicius Junior transfer on 20 July 2018 after paying €46 million to Flamengo in 2017. Following the Vinicius Junior transfer, the teenager had quite a struggle in his first season at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Vinicius Junior Real Madrid move seemingly weighed heavy on the youngster's shoulders and he managed only four goals across 31 competitions.

1 - Vinícius Júnior has become the first ever player born in 2000 to play a competitive game for Real Madrid. Future. pic.twitter.com/yCdTG1fxoc — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 29, 2018

Fans in the Spanish capital began doubting the Vinicius Junior transfer due to his end product

Vinicius regularly bringing groans from Bernabeu and his end product not great etc. But would also add that he usually has few options / most of his team at least 30 yards down the pitch. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) March 1, 2020

ALSO READ: TBO Vs KSS Dream11 Russian League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Vinicius Junior Real Madrid: Vinicius Junior Barcelona goal

The Vinicius Junior Barcelona goal in El Clasico was the most notable of his four goals this season earlier in March. The 19-year-old Brazilian became the youngest LaLiga goalscorer in an El Clasico in the 21st century, ahead of Lionel Messi in a 2-0 win over Barcelona.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi Denies Paying £3.25m To Help Ronaldinho Get Out Of Paraguayan Prison

Real Madrid news

Real Madrid players have gone into quarantine following the Coronavirus outbreak. The COVID-19 crisis has caused the suspension of LaLiga as the Los Blancos sit in 2nd place on the table.