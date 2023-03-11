Real Marid Vs Espanyol Live Streaming: How To Watch La Liga In India, UK And US



In matchday 25 of the Spanish top flight, Real Madrid will host Espanyol. Real Madrid are currently second in the league and with the gap between them top placed FC Barcelona widened to 9 points they are in no place to afford any more drop in points. As for Espanyol, they are placed 13 on the League and today they would be looking to give fellow Catalans (Barcelona) a major boost toward the La Liga trophy.

As football fans who would be watching the action from miles, you may enquire where to watch the match live? You can make use of the streaming platforms and broadcasting chaneels to watch the match. Here are all the details regarding when and where to watch Real Madrid vs Espanyol live.

When and Where will the Real Madrid vs Espanyol match be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Real Madrid and Espanyol will take place on March 11, Saturday.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Espanyol match in India?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Espanyol will be telecast live on Sports 18/HD on March 11. The live telecast will begin from 6:30 PM, IST.

Where to watch the live stream of the Real Madrid vs Espanyol match in India?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Espanyol will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and on Voot app and website.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Espanyol match in the UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch Real Madrid vs Espanyol live can tune in to Premier Sports 1 or La Liga TV. As for the Madrid Derby live streaming, fans can tune in to the Premier Player app. The match will commence live at 2 PM BST on Saturday, March 11.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Espanyol match in the US?

Unfortunately, the live telecast of La Liga matches will not be available in the United States. However, fans can watch the Real Madrid vs Espanyol live streaming on ESPN+. The Madrid Derby is set to kick-off live at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, March 11.