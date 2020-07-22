Real Salt Lake Vs Sporting KC Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, MLS Is Back Tournament Live

Freddy Juarez's Real Salt Lake will face Sporting Kansas City on Wednesday, July 22 at 9 am local time (6:30 pm IST) in the MLS is Back Tournament live. The Group D encounter between Real Salt Lake vs Sporting KC will take place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Walt Disney World. Here's a look at the Real Salt Lake vs Sporting KC prediction, Real Salt Lake vs Sporting KC live stream details, and the Real Salt Lake vs Sporting KC h2h.

ALSO READ: Liverpool Get Their Name Engraved On Premier League Trophy Ahead Of Presentation: WATCH

Real Salt Lake vs Sporting KC prediction and preview

Real Salt Lake are currently top of Group D with four points from their two games and are yet to concede a goal in the MLS is Back Tournament. RSL came away with a 2-0 victory against the Colorado Rapids in their opening game of the tournament and were then held to a 0-0 draw against Minnesota United FC. Sporting KC are in third place in Group D with three points from two games but have scored four goals already. A win or a draw for Peter Vermes's side will ensure qualification into the next round of the tournament.

Win or draw and we advance*



*no fine print necessary — Sporting KC (@SportingKC) July 20, 2020

Having lost their first game of the tournament against Minnesota United, Sporting then recorded a thrilling 3-2 win over the Colorado Rapids on Friday. With a potent Sporting KC attack and sturdy Real Salt Lake defence, our Real Salt Lake vs Sporting KC prediction is a 1-1 draw with both sides sharing the spoils. However, the game still favours RSL, who are already through to the next round.

ALSO READ: PSG Unveil Iconic New Kits To Mark 50th Anniversary As Mbappe, Marquinhos Sport New Look

MLS fixtures: Real Salt Lake vs Sporting KC h2h record

The Real Salt Lake vs Sporting KC h2h record leans towards the Western Conference side, but only just. Real Salt Lake and Sporting KC have played each other 35 times over the years with RSL coming out victorious on 13 occasions. Sporting KC have won 12 games with 10 of the encounters ending in draws.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi Voted As Second-best LaLiga Player As Karim Benzema Claims Top Spot

Real Salt Lake vs Sporting KC live stream details

Fans in the USA can watch the Real Salt Lake vs Sporting KC live stream on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. There will be no live telecast of the MLS is Back Tournament on Indian television. However, fans in India can still watch the MLS is Back Tournament live on FanCode by Dream Sports.

ALSO READ: Why Does Pep Guardiola Have A Grudge Against Arsenal? Man City Boss Expresses Dislike

Image Credits - Sporting Kansas City / Real Salt Lake Instagram