PSG Unveil Iconic New Kits To Mark 50th Anniversary As Mbappe, Marquinhos Sport New Look

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain revealed a stunning jersey on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the club's inception. PSG's Twitter account announced the arrival of iconic retro jersey as the club revives it on their golden jubilee. Kylian Mbappe, Marquinhos and PSG's women football players can be seen donning the jersey in the photoshoot. This will be PSG's official home kit for the next 2020-21 season.

Also Read | David De Gea's Errors Prove He Was 'lucky' To Land Huge Man United Deal: Jose Mourinho

PSG home kit 2020-21: Kylian Mbappe unveils new jersey

Also Read | Gundogan Delves Into ‘El Mago’ David Silva’s Legacy And The Heir To His Throne, Phil Foden

What the PSG home kit 2020-21 represents

PSG's official site revealed that their new 2020-21 home kit pays tribute to the legendary Hechter Jersey, while also celebrating the club's 50th anniversary. Renowned Parisian designer Daniel Hechter became PSG's chairman in 1970 and designed the club's iconic jersey. PSG's statement added that Daniel Hechter's vision helped PSG lay their foundations in France to become one of the major clubs in Europe since the 1990s.

The original design of the iconic jersey first came into existence in 1973 with its central red stripe enhancing the bold, daring and stylish city of fashion, while also representing the spirit and the image of Paris. The statement added that performance, excellence and style are part of PSG's DNA and they look to continue the same in the future. "There is perhaps no more fitting way to celebrate 50 years of Paris Saint-Germain than through the return of this iconic design,” said PSG chairman and CEO Nasser Al Khelaïfi.

Also Read | Benzema For Ballon D'Or: President Florentino Perez Makes Strong Claim After Title

PSG home kit 2020-21: Official statement

The new Paris Saint-Germain 2020-21 home and away shirts pay tribute to the legendary Hechter Jersey, celebrating the club’s 5️⃣0️⃣th anniversaryhttps://t.co/3nf0gp2PAQ — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 21, 2020

Also Read | Raheem Sterling Trolls Piers Morgan For 2015 Tweet As Morgan Makes Amends

PSG aim for Champions League glory

PSG were crowned Ligue 1 champions with the league getting shelved amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, PSG have booked their place in the Champions League quarter-finals with a 3-2 (aggregate) win over Dortmund. PSG have never won the Champions League and the fans have set their hopes on this star-studded side led by Neymar and Mbappe to bring the trophy to Paris for the first time in the club's history.

(Image Source: PSG/Instagram)