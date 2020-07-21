Lionel Messi Voted As Second-best LaLiga Player As Karim Benzema Claims Top Spot

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi enjoyed another fabulous individual season in LaLiga as he scored 25 goals and notched up 21 assists. However, despite winning the Pichichi Trophy for the fourth time in a row, Lionel Messi was voted as the second-best player in LaLiga this season. Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema was voted as LaLiga's best player for the 2019-20 season.

Karim Benzema voted as LaLiga best player for 2019-20 season

In a vote conducted by Spanish publication Marca, Lionel Messi lost out to Karim Benzema as LaLiga's best player for the 2019-20 season. Karim Benzema scored 21 goals for Real Madrid this season and helped guide Los Blancos to their first league title since 2017. Benzema picked up 37 percent of the total votes and was crowned the best player in the league for the 2019-20 season. Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi finished in second place with 31 percent of the votes.

Lionel Messi finished the La Liga season with:



Most goals (25)

Most assists (21)

Most take-ons completed (182)

Most big chances created (89)

Most free-kick goals (5)

Benzema's teammate Sergio Ramos finished in third place with 14 percent of the votes. Ramos scored 11 goals for Real Madrid this season. The only other player to feature from the champions' team was goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois while there was no other Barcelona player apart from Lionel Messi. Here is the list of top 10 players that were voted as the best players in LaLiga this campaign:

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) - 37% Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - 31% Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) - 14% Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) - 4% Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid) - 4% Santi Cazorla (Villarreal) - 3% Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) - 2% Martin Odegaard (Real Sociedad, on loan from Real Madrid) - 2% Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) - 1% Diego Carlos (Sevilla) - 1%

LaLiga winners: LaLiga standings

Despite Lionel Messi getting more goals and assists than Benzema, the Frenchman won the LaLiga title with Real Madrid which proved to be decisive when the votes were cast. Real Madrid were crowned LaLiga winners when they defeated Villarreal 2-1 on Matchday 37. At the end of the season, Real Madrid held a five-point lead ahead of second-placed Barcelona.

