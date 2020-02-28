Real Sociedad Vs Valladolid Live Streaming Details, Team News, LaLiga Standings

Real Sociedad will face Valladolid for their Matchday 26 clash of the LaLiga 2019-20 season. Real Sociedad are on the sixth last spot of the LaLiga points table with 12 wins and 4 draws in 24 games (Losses 8). They have scored a total of 42 goals and have allowed only 31 in the season so far. They have a goal difference of 11. Real Sociedad have won thrice (Losses 2) in their last five games. They are currently on a two-match winning streak.

As for Valladolid, they are on the 15th place of the LaLiga 2019-20 points table. They have won six matches in the season and have suffered eight losses (Draws 11). Valladolid have scored a total of 22 goals in the season and have conceded 28 times. They have a negative goal difference of (-6). Valladolid have only won twice in their last five games. They won their last LaLiga game by a 2-1 margin against Espanyol.

Read more for Real Sociedad vs Valladolid live streaming details and Real Sociedad vs Valladolid team news.

Real Sociedad vs Valladolid live streaming details

Competition: LaLiga 2019-20 Real Sociedad vs Valladolid live streaming date and time: Tuesday, February 28, 2020 (February 29, 1:30 AM IST) Real Sociedad vs Valladolid live match venue: Anoeta Stadium Real Sociedad vs Valladolid live streaming: Facebook Live

Real Sociedad vs Valladolid live streaming: Manager talks

Imanol Alguacil's pre-match presser

Sergio González's pre-match presser

🎙 PRESS CONFERENCE 🎙



Sergio González: "The team is focused and eager to perform greatly"#pucela #RealSociedadRealValladolid pic.twitter.com/KQfWHFQ2PL — Real Valladolid CF EN (@realvalladolidE) February 26, 2020

Real Sociedad vs Valladolid Team News

Real Sociedad vs Valladolid team news: Real Sociedad's squad

Real Sociedad vs Valladolid team news: Valladolid's squad

