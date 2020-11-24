REN Vs CHE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Champions League Preview

Quick links:
Stade Rennes FC will take on Chelsea FC on Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League this week. The game is scheduled to begin at 11:25 pm IST on November 24 from the Roazhon Park stadium in Rennes. Here is our REN vs CHE Dream11 prediction, REN vs CHE Dream11 team and top picks for the UCL clash.
#UCL matchday four, and a return to Rennes for Edouard Mendy!— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 24, 2020
COME ON CHELSEA! 🔥 #RENCHE pic.twitter.com/LvfYk7xgsi
Going into today's game, Chelsea will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 10 games. In stark contrast to them are Rennes. The French side will be coming into this game having lost their last three matches in a row and are bottom of their Champions League group. They will also be burdened by the memory of the heavy defeat they suffered at the hands of Chelsea less than a month ago. A win tonight, coupled with Seville beating Krasnodar in the other Group E match of the day, will get Chelsea a sure spot in the next round of the tournament.
The last game between the sides ended with a commanding win for the Blues courtesy of two penalties from Timo Werner and a 50th-minute goal from Tammy Abraham - all while maintaining a clean sheet. The match also witnessed some drama in the middle, with Rennes defender Dalbert Henrique getting sent off and leaving Rennes one man down. The match is expected to be a slightly watered down clash, with Chelsea expected to rest some big names in preparation for their Premier League clash with Tottenham over the weekend.
According to our REN vs CHE match prediction, Chelsea will win this game.
