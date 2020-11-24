REN Vs CHE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Champions League Preview

Stade Rennes FC will take on Chelsea FC on Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League this week. The game is scheduled to begin at 11:25 pm IST on November 24 from the Roazhon Park stadium in Rennes. Here is our REN vs CHE Dream11 prediction, REN vs CHE Dream11 team and top picks for the UCL clash.

#UCL matchday four, and a return to Rennes for Edouard Mendy!



COME ON CHELSEA! 🔥 #RENCHE pic.twitter.com/LvfYk7xgsi — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 24, 2020

REN vs CHE live Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Going into today's game, Chelsea will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 10 games. In stark contrast to them are Rennes. The French side will be coming into this game having lost their last three matches in a row and are bottom of their Champions League group. They will also be burdened by the memory of the heavy defeat they suffered at the hands of Chelsea less than a month ago. A win tonight, coupled with Seville beating Krasnodar in the other Group E match of the day, will get Chelsea a sure spot in the next round of the tournament.

The last game between the sides ended with a commanding win for the Blues courtesy of two penalties from Timo Werner and a 50th-minute goal from Tammy Abraham - all while maintaining a clean sheet. The match also witnessed some drama in the middle, with Rennes defender Dalbert Henrique getting sent off and leaving Rennes one man down. The match is expected to be a slightly watered down clash, with Chelsea expected to rest some big names in preparation for their Premier League clash with Tottenham over the weekend.

REN vs CHE playing 11 prediction

Stade Rennes FC predicted playing XI: Alfred Gomis, Brandon Soppy, Nayef Aguerd, Steven N’Zonzi, Benjamin Bourigeaud, Sehrou Guirassy, Romain Del Castillo, Eduardo Camavinga, Hamari Traoré, Jeremy Doku, Clément Grenier,

Chelsea FC predicted playing XI: Edouard Mendy, Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, Emerson Palmieri, Hakim Ziyech, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Tammy Abraham

REN vs CHE Key Players

Stade Rennes FC: Sehrou Guirassy, Brandon Soppy, Steven N’Zonzi

Chelsea FC: Edouard Mendy, Timo Werner, Tammy Abraham

REN vs CHE Dream11 team

GK: Edouard Mendy

DEF: Brandon Soppy, César Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva, Emerson Palmieri

MID: Steven N’Zonzi (VC), Benjamin Bourigeaud, Hakim Ziyech (C)

FWD: Sehrou Guirassy, Timo Werner

REN vs CHE Dream11 prediction

According to our REN vs CHE match prediction, Chelsea will win this game.

Note: The REN vs CHE Dream11 prediction and REN vs CHE Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The REN vs CHE Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Chelsea FC Twitter