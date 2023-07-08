Rio Ferdinand, Bruno Fernandez express gratitude to David de Gea, take aim at Man United

David de Gea left Manchester United as the Spanish custodian decide to end his long 12-year association with the club. He had a one-year extension clause in his current contract, but the club decided against exercising it. The club offered him a contract with a much lower wage, but nothing materialised between them. The Red Devils are now expected to sign a new goalkeeper as his replacement.

3 things you need to know

David de Gea served Manchester United in 545 matches

The Spanish goalie had 17 clean sheets in the Premier League last season

He has one Premier League, one FA Cup and one Carabao Cup medal to his name

Rio Ferdinand takes a jibe at Manchester United after De Gea's departure

There have been a lot of reservations regarding his ability to match the goalkeeping standards, but United's handling of the De Gea situation has received severe criticism.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand criticised the United hierarchy for not communicating in a right way. In his Vibe with Five podcast, he said, "It's a funny situation. Whether you think David de Gea is good enough for Manchester United anymore is up for debate.

"But he's been an unreal servant to this football club. He's been there for 12 years and has been Player for the Year multiple times. In the main he's served the club remarkably well, he's an outstanding professional.

"There's a lot of people calling for him to leave and that's understandable and fair. I'm just a little bit gutted with how the club have handled this.

"It comes down to communication. I'm seeing more and more players leave with a sour taste and it's not right. I don't think it's fair on the player."

Bruno Fernandes dedicates a heartwarming post to David de Gea

United midfielder Bruno Fernandes also seems to have taken a dig at the club following the departure of De Gea. The Portuguese midfielder took to Instagram to share a number of stories dedicated to his beloved former teammate.

He wrote, "You deserved to say goodbye at the stadium with all the fans cheering for you for all the beautiful memories."

In another story, he wrote, "You made history at the club and your name will never be forgotten, and that no one can't take away from you. All the best for what's coming for you and your family."