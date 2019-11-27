Manchester United Call Up 19-year-old Max Taylor A Year After He Beats Testicular Cancer

Manchester United teenager Max Taylor has received his first call-up to the senior side just 12 months after beating testicular cancer. Taylor, who returned to training only in September, will be part of the youthful Manchester United side that will travel to Kazakhstan to face FC Astana in the Europa League.

Also Read | Former Manchester United Manager Sir Alex Ferguson Opens Up About The Club's Struggles

Max Taylor:



February 2019- Diagnosed with cancer

September 2019- Beats the cancer

November 2019- Travelling to Europe with the Man Utd first team



🙌🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/2LOpbvZlxd — George (@UtdCentro) November 26, 2019

Manchester United: A fighting return for Max Taylor

Just 12 months back, Max Taylor underwent chemotherapy for his testicular cancer. After being cleared by the medical team, the 19-year-old defender returned to training in September. He made his comeback with the U-23 side in a win over Swansea City last month. He also came off the bench for the team in their 3-0 victory over Sunderland at Old Trafford last Friday. And now the inspirational teenager has received his first call-up to the senior team by manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer. Solskjaer has always emphasised on the fact that he wants the youth to step up for the senior side and has once again justified his philosophy with the inclusion of Max Taylor.

Also Read | Manchester United Concede 'Fergie Time' Equaliser To Draw 3-3 Against Sheffield United

Also Read | Manchester United Star Marcus Rashford Lends Much Needed Support To Jofra Archer

Manchester United: Max Taylor comments on receiving his first call-up

Speaking to the club's media team after receiving the big news, Taylor expressed his delight with the call-up and admitted he remains hopeful to play a part in United's Europa League clash. Taylor also showed his gratitude for the United staff in helping him with his recovery while also thanking his family for making his recovery possible.

It is still unknown if Max Taylor will have a part to play when Manchester United play Astana on Thursday night as it is highly likely that the defender is selected just to train with the first team, but if the youngster were to make his debut on Thursday, it'll be an incredible story in itself.

Also Read | Manchester United Legend Gary Neville Blasts United's Attacking Trio During Sheffield Game