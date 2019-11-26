Manchester United Star Marcus Rashford Lends Much Needed Support To Jofra Archer

England cricket star Jofra Archer has received support from fellow countryman and Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford. Archer was subjected to racial abuse during a match against New Zealand. The incident happened during the final day of the first Test match between the two sides. Jofra Archer was instrumental in England's win at the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

New Zealand beat England by an innings and 65 runs on Monday, November 25, 2019. After the match, Archer took to Twitter to state that he faced racial insults at Bay Oval. Archer had appreciated the crowd except for the spectator who had abused the player.

A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team , the crowd was been amazing this week except for that one guy , @TheBarmyArmy was good as usual also — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) November 25, 2019

Jofra Archer received support from Manchester United's Marcus Rashford

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford offered some much needed support to Archer and replied to his tweet. Rashford described Archer as an unreal talent and a national hero. Rashford further commented that Archer deserved much better in life. He also requested the cricketer to keep on progressing in life.

Unreal talent and already a national hero. Deserve better bro so just keep doing your thing 👊🏿



You still up for that challenge? 👀 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) November 25, 2019

Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling were subject to racial abuse

Marcus Rashford has himself been subject to racial abuse in the recent past. Rashford and his England team mate Raheem Sterling were racially abused during their Euro Qualifier match against Bulgaria in October 2019.

Bulgaria were forced to play their next home game behind closed doors and were handed a fine of 75,000 euros ($83,000). UEFA also ordered Bulgaria to display a banner with the slogan "No To Racism" at their next two home games.

Not an easy situation to play in and not one which should be happening in 2019. Proud we rose above it to take three points but this needs stamping out. pic.twitter.com/jTnUGOa8z2 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) October 14, 2019

