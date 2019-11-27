Will Jose Mourinho's Visit To Old Trafford Be Jinxed By Rio Ferdinand's Tweet?

"Ole's at the wheel, man. He's doing it!" - these were the words uttered by Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as caretaker manager of Manchester United. To Rio Ferdinand's credit, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won 10 of his first 11 games after replacing Jose Mourinho in the middle of December last year. However, not long after Ferdinand said those words, United suffered back-to-back losses against Arsenal and Wolves which sparked a downturn in the Red Devils' fortunes.

Yessss Ole is officially at The Wheel... Signed, Sealed, Delivered! Manager of @ManUtd! 🙌🏽 I hope my Thank You is in post Ole 🤣📝❤️ #MUFC #Ole pic.twitter.com/lUUel4f6zw — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) March 28, 2019

Now, Rio Ferdinand has gone one better. The former Manchester United centre-back took to Twitter to acknowledge Jose Mourinho's return to the Premier League (as the Tottenham Hotspur's manager) with the words, "Jose's at the wheel." Spurs fans will not take too kindly to Rio Ferdinand's tweet, considering the effect it has had on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tenure as Manchester United's manager. Rio Ferdinand's tweet comes just one week before Jose Mourinho's Tottenham face off against Manchester United at Old Trafford on December 5.

Jose Mourinho took over the managerial reins at Tottenham Hotspur after the club decided to sack Mauricio Pochettino earlier this month. This past weekend, Mourinho's reign at Tottenham kicked off when Spurs registered their first away victory in the calendar year with a 3-2 win over West Ham United. Jose Mourinho's second game in charge saw them come back from a two-goal deficit to register a hard-fought 4-2 win over Olympiacos in the Champions League. The win means that Tottenham have now qualified for the Round of 16 with a game to spare.

Opportunity comes knocking for Jose Mourinho

"The difference between this year's team and last year's is huge. Last year we would've been 3, 4 or 5 down."



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks after his side's dramatic draw.



Watch the reaction now on Sky Sports PL or follow online here: https://t.co/40371D6Ci7 pic.twitter.com/1ZNTWu1O1E — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 24, 2019

In other news, after the draw against Sheffield United last weekend, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that the 2-2 draw at Bramall Lane was a big stride forward for his team. They would have been down by three, four or even five goals had they faced Sheffield United this time last year. With Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur scheduled to visit Old Trafford next weekend, the former Manchester United manager will have an opportunity to get one over his former employers with a Tottenham team that is starting to gather some semblance of form. A win at Old Trafford will go a long way for Jose Mourinho as he looks to win over the Spurs faithful following Pochettino's sacking.

