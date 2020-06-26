Gary Neville, Rio Ferdinand Joke About Signing Off Twitter As Liverpool Win Premier League

Chelsea's thrilling victory against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge officially confirmed Liverpool's Premier League triumph for the first time ever. While Liverpool fans descended at Anfield to celebrate the Premier League title, several former football stars could not hold on to their thoughts seeing their rivals grab the trophy, with the likes of ex-Manchester United stars Rio Ferdinand and Gary Neville jokingly saying that they are off from Twitter.

Rio Ferdinand Twitter: Liverpool win Premier League with Chelsea win vs Man City

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic and Willian scored against 10-men Manchester City to widen the gap with fifth-placed Manchester United, bagging 54 points in all. Although Kevin de Bruyne scored a sensational free-kick past Kepa Arrizabalaga, he could not salvage a draw for his side away from home, thus ending the long wait for Liverpool's coronation.

Rio Ferdinand Twitter: Man United legend jokes after Liverpool win Premier League

Brb @Twitter... see you in a couple weeks! 😂😂 — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) June 25, 2020

The Rio Ferdinand Twitter handle was buzzing before as well as during the clash with several tweets related to the game. The Man United legend took to Twitter after the game to jokingly claim that he was off from the social media platform for the next two weeks. This is not the only tweet from the former Man United defender. Before the game began, Ferdinand posted a video on Twitter, with a caption asserting that he will hide in the studio if Liverpool win the Premier League at the end of the game.

Congrats @LFC... Premier League Champions 🏆



28 wins out of 31 games....nothing but praise for you! Thoroughly deserved.... Relentless appetite....especially losing it last season after being so good. Mentally tough! https://t.co/dYCD4Fn6MJ — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) June 25, 2020

However, despite the joke, Rio Ferdinand's sportsmanship was on display after he congratulated Liverpool. He lauded their exceptional campaign which included winning 28 games of the 31 they have played as yet, asserting that they deserved to win the Premier League title thoroughly after last season's narrow miss at the top.

Rio Ferdinand Twitter: Jamie Carragher mocks Gary Neville

👋 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) June 25, 2020

Rio Ferdinand was not the only one to joke on the Liverpool triumph. Gary Neville took to Twitter to say goodbye to his followers. The Man United legend tweeted an emoji waving his hand, jokingly suggesting he was off the social site for the next few days. The official Twitter handle of Sky Sports Premier League also took a dig at Gary Neville. The handle tweeted a video of Gary Neville with a caption saying that the former defender has been missing for a while.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher responded to Sky Sports Premier League's tweet, with a laughing emoji as well as with a trophy emoji. He also retweeted several tweets that tried to mock Gary Neville after Liverpool officially won the Premier League.

Image courtesy: Gary Neville Twitter, AP