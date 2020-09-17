Thiago Transfer News: Liverpool Agree €30m Deal With Bayern Munich For Spanish Midfielder

After nearly three months of rumours linking Thiago to Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp’s side have finally agreed on a €30 million (£27m) transfer fee with Bayern Munich for the services of the Spanish midfielder. It is reported that the negotiations for Thiago Alcantara's move to Anfield accelerated from Monday onwards after Bayern made it clear that they wanted the deal to be completed before the start of their Bundesliga 2020-21 season. Thiago, by his own admission, made it clear that he wanted a move away from the Allianz Arena after seven years at Bayern, in order to take up a new challenge. Although Thiago is yet to finalize personal terms with Liverpool, it appears that the 29-year-old will become a Liverpool player within the next few days.

ALSO READ: Dele Alli Learned To Cook Baked Beans During Lockdown, Calls It An 'easy Effort'

Liverpool transfer news: Bayern accept Liverpool's €30m bid for Thiago Alcantara

According to reports from The Athletic, German champions Bayern Munich have finally agreed on a deal worth €30m (£27m) in order to part ways with midfielder Thiago Alcantara. In August, it was reported that Liverpool wanted Thiago at €20m (£18m) due to the financial ramifications of the pandemic and the player was also 'desperate' to join the English champions but Bayern stood firm on their €30m (£27m) valuation. Thiago has one year remaining on his Bayern Munich contract but is expected to join Liverpool in the next few days as the Bundesliga giants plan on getting the deal completed ahead of their new season.

ALSO READ: Gareth Bale To Spurs All But Done After Successful Medical, Mourinho Approves Move

Thiago previously admitted that he was keen on taking up a new challenge and was attracted to the Premier League. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp also heaped praise on Thiago in the past, labelling the Spaniard as the best midfielder in the Bundesliga along with Naby Keita when the Guinea star arrived at Anfield. Bayern will begin their Bundesliga title defence by hosting Schalke on Friday night which means a deal for Thiago to Liverpool should be completed either by today or earlier on Friday. Reports from The Mirror claimed that Thiago has demanded a weekly wage of around €220k-a-week (£200k-a-week) which would make him the highest-paid player at Liverpool alongside Mohamed Salah.

ALSO READ: 'We Are Killing The Players': PSG Boss Tuchel Reacts To Players Being Exhausted After Win

Thiago was desperate to join Liverpool by weeks. During August negotiations, #LFC were ready to offer €20m. But Bayern Münich always asked for €30m and now Liverpool are gonna match the price tag. Man United just contacted his agent but never made a real bid. 🔴 #LFC #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 17, 2020

Why a move for Thiago to United failed: Red Devils planned to hijack Liverpool's move for Thiago

According to reports from The Guardian, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man United had planned on hijacking Liverpool's move for Thiago if the Merseyside giants failed to meet Bayern's asking price. Although United made contact with Thiago's agent, the Red Devils never made any official bid for the Bayern midfielder. United have made only one signing this summer so far, a €44m (£40m) transfer for Donny van de Beek from Ajax.

ALSO READ: Barcelona Made A Concrete Offer For Aubameyang But Arsenal Captain Snubbed LaLiga Giants

Image Credits - UEFA Champions League Twitter