Europa League Referred To As 'Cup Of LOSERS' During Live Draw; UEFA Embarrassed

The Europa League Draw results invited controversy on Friday after former Bayern Munich defender Thomas Helmer labelled the tournament as a 'Cup of Losers'. UEFA conducted the Champions League draw on Friday followed by the Europa League draw results at the governing body's headquarters in Nyom, Switzerland. The Champions League draw was further marred by technical glitches after a 20-minute delay.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo's Mansion Had A Tennis Court, Ping-pong Table, Reveals Ex-roommate Nani

Europa League draw results: UEFA experience multiple technical glitches during Champions League knockout tournament draw

UEFA's Pedro Pinto was in charge of navigating the ceremonies for the Champions League and Europa League, which were run with social distancing measures amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Social distancing measures meant club delegates had to follow the Champions League draw remotely via video conference calls, which was marred by with sound problems affecting a host of interviews. Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke was seen speaking during the Champions League draw, but viewers received no sound due to technical glitches. A similar issue was experienced when ex-Real Madrid man Emilio Butragueño was spoken to.

Also Read: Champions League Draw Results: UCL draw For Historic Mini-tournament Revealed

Europa League draw results: UEFA embarrassed as ex-Bayern Munich defender calls Europa League 'Cup of Losers'

While technical glitches dominated the draws of the Champions League knockout tournament, Thomas Helmer's comments caused a stir on Friday. Helmer was one of the few present at the UEFA's headquarters for the Europa League draw and pointing to UEFA colleague Giorgio Marchetti, he labelled the Europa League as the 'Cup of Losers'. Helmer's comments came in right before he helped make the draw for the quarter and semi-finals of the Europa League.

Also Read: Mason Greenwood Beats Wayne Rooney's Unique Man Utd Record Which Even Ronaldo Failed At

Europa League Draw results

The Europa League Draw results could see a potential Inter Milan vs Manchester United final, should both teams win their remaining fixtures. If Inter Milan defeat Getafe in their Round of 16 fixture, they will face either of Rangers or Baer Leverkusen in the semi-finals. In the semi-finals, Antonio Conte's side Wolfsburg, Shakhtar Donetsk, Eintracht Frankfurt and Basel.

Manchester United, on the other hand, will face İstanbul Başakşehir or Copenhagen in the quarterfinal, and a clash against Olympiacos, Wolves, Sevilla and Roma in the waiting. Here are the Europa League draw results in full:

Quarter-final Draw

Wolfsburg (GER) / Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) vs Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) / Basel (SUI) LASK (AUT) / Manchester United (ENG) vs İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR) / Copenhagen (DEN) Internazionale Milano (ITA) / Getafe (ESP) vs Rangers (SCO) / Leverkusen (GER) Olympiacos (GRE) / Wolves (ENG) vs Sevilla (ESP) / Roma (ITA)

Semi-final Draw

Winner quarter-final 4 vs winner quarter-final 2 Winner quarter-final 3 vs winner quarter-final 1

Also Read: Bruno Fernandes, Karim Benzema Win POTM Awards In Premier League, LaLiga Respectively

(Image Credit: uefa.com)