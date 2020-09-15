Riyad Mahrez's Sisters 'traumatised' After Goons Vandalise And Attack Their Beauty Shop

Man City star Riyad Mahrez's sisters were attacked at their beauty shop in Paris. A gang of up to 12 thugs vandalised the beauty shop and both the Riyad Mahrez sisters have been traumatised by the experience. The 29-year-old has been unable to visit his sisters after having tested COVID-19 positive last week.

Riyad Mahrez sisters shocked after being attacked in their beauty shop in Paris

In a report by The Sun, the Riyad Mahrez sisters, who co-run a beauty shop in Paris, were attacked after a customer refused to pay for treatment at the shop in Paris. The Man City star's sisters Dounya and Ines were injured while other employees were kicked and punched by reportedly 12 thugs. The trouble started for the Riyad Mahrez sisters when a female customer received beauty treatment but would not pay for the service. Douyna revealed that within minutes of the confrontation with the customer, three cars arrived at the salon, with goons attacking and insulting the employees at the salon.

Riyad Mahrez's sister revealed that while the goons tried to strangle her, Ines was kicked in the leg. She revealed that the gang threw things on the floor and showed no mercy. It is unclear whether items were stolen from the salon.

Douyna believes that the salon was targetted because they are Riyad Mahrez sisters, with the Man City star currently in isolation due to COVID-19. Douyna, who owns The 26 Beauty salon along with her sister Ines, said that the duo get up every morning to go to work and deserve respect.

Riyad Mahrez himself had trouble earlier this year when thieves raided his penthouse apartment in May. The Sun reported that more than £50,000 in cash along with Cartier bracelets were stolen from his house. Furthermore, rare football shirts worth up to £150,000 were also picked up in the raid by the burglars.

Reports suggest that Riyad Mahrez believes a gang tracked his movements and struck after he left his Manchester penthouse. Greater Manchester Police have been working on the case and they arrested and released a 28-year-old man in June on suspicion to have conspired to commit the burglary.

Riyad Mahrez net worth: How much is the Man City star worth?

According to reports by the FinApp website, the Riyadh Mahrez net worth can be estimated to be around $16 million (£12.2 million). Much of his net worth can be attributed to his wages earned as a professional player for Man City and Algerian national team. According to The Telegraph, the former Leicester City star bags a whopping £200,000 per week at Etihad Stadium and has a contract until 2023. Man City signed the Algerian international for a reported £60 million, making him the then most expensive African footballer, which also was a club transfer record.

(Image Courtesy: Riyad Mahrez Instagram)