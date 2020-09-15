Jadon Sancho Transfer: Dortmund Sporting Director Rules Out Move As Man United Scramble

Despite the best efforts of Borussia Dortmund, the Jadon Sancho transfer rumours refuse to fizzle out. The young winger has been consistently linked with Manchester United throughout the summer, with it even being reported that Sancho has already agreed personal terms with the club. Reports covering the potential Sancho to Man United deal have long reported that it is the transfer fee that has proved to be a stumbling block in the Jadon Sancho transfer negations, with Man United failing to meet Dortmund’s valuation. Now, Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl has provided the latest update on the Jadon Sancho transfer saga, which has reportedly sent Manchester United scrambling for alternatives.

Dortmund sporting director speaks on Sancho to United deal

Sebastian Kehl, Dortmund Sporting Director: "Jadon Sancho will play for Dortmund this year".#mufc — Just Manchester United (@JustAGamer_101) September 14, 2020

Speaking to German publication ARD, Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl put to rest all rumours surrounding Sancho. Kehl said that Jadon Sancho will stay at the club this season, while also disclosing that the club hasn’t received a bid from Manchester United. The Dortmund sporting director’s claims were also backed by manager Lucien Favre. Speaking to Swiss agency Keystone-SDA, Favre said that the club ‘needs’ Jadon Sancho, expressing his delight at the fact that the winger will stay at Borussia Dortmund this season.

The latest comments made by the Dortmund sporting director and the manager seem to have brought to an end to any potential Sancho to United deal that was due to take place this season. The latest updates on the Jadon Sancho transfer come a month after Michael Zorc had claimed that Sancho will stay at Dortmund this season. Jadon Sancho was seen playing a starring role in the Borussia Dortmund vs MSV Duisburg DFB Pokal match, with the Englishman scoring one goal and setting up another.

Man Utd will make another approach for Jadon Sancho in January 2021.



People at the club are hoping BVB will reduce their price tag and Sancho will reduce his wage demands over the course of the next 6 months.



[Tim Long] #MUFC #MUFC_FAMILY — utdreport (@_UtdReport) August 26, 2020

Man United transfer news: Red Devils to look at alternatives after Sancho to United deal collapses

While the Jadon Sancho saga looks like to have come to an end for this season, reports covering Man United transfer news have revealed that the club has already moved to ‘Plan B’. Sky Sports reporter James Cooper explained that the club isn’t willing to match Dortmund’s valuation for the 20-year-old and will instead look to bring in two players. Man United’s ‘Plan B’ reportedly involves signing an experienced player on loan while bringing in a youngster to develop at the same time. Reporting about a similar strategy, the Daily Mail suggested that Manchester United are now looking to bring in Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale with other options for the club including names like Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic, Kingsley Coman of Bayern Munich and Juventus winger Douglas Costa.

Image Credits: Jadon Sancho Instagram