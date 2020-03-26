Andrew Robertson Hilariously Trolls Alexander-Arnold Over New Free-kick Taker At Liverpool

The coronavirus pandemic has failed to impact the competitiveness between Liverpool full-back duo Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Andrew Robertson has posted a new video in response to Alexander-Arnold's target accuracy. Following the Andrew Robertson free-kick video, the Scotsman also jokingly warned his teammate there will be a new dead-ball specialist for Liverpool when the season resumes.

Alexander-Arnold sparks Andrew Robertson free-kick challenge

While most footballers around the world have been keeping themselves occupied with the Stay At Home Challenge, the Liverpool full-backs have been working on their target practice. Trent Alexander-Arnold posted a video showcasing his ability, effortlessly and precisely whipping a ball into his garden lounger, keeping in check with his long-range passing during the coronavirus UK lockdown. The clip showed why Alexander-Arnold is the first choice when it comes to dead-ball situations but fellow teammate Andrew Robertson decided to poke fun at the 21-year-old continuing their competitive banter amid the Premier League suspension. Here is the nonchalant Alexander-Arnold video which sparked the Andrew Robertson free-kick challenge:

Andrew Robertson free-kick challenge

In his back yard, Andrew Robertson was seen knocking targets placed on the top corner of each side of the goal. The 25-year-old Liverpool defender couldn't resist the opportunity to take another sly dig at Alexander-Arnold. On social media, Andrew Robertson captioned the video by stating, "There is a new freekick taker when we get back", as well as tagging Alexander-Arnold. The two have been renowned for their competitive streak in the Premier League when it comes to assisting teammates. Here is the Andrew Robertson free-kick video:

There’s a new freekick taker when we get back @trentaa98 👀 pic.twitter.com/TyZiO3j9OG — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) March 25, 2020

Coronavirus UK: Premier League suspended

The Premier League has been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak across Europe. Unfortunately, the deadly bug has claimed over 21,300 lives and has postponed the Premier League until April 30 at least. Liverpool are currently top of the Premier League table by 25 points and need only two more wins to guarantee the title.

