Barcelona To Offload 8 Players Including Griezmann, Coutinho, Rakitic: Report

Spanish giants FC Barcelona are likely to sell off eight players of the first-team squad in the upcoming summer transfer window. The club has been struggling on the field this season marked by several injuries as well as inconsistent performances. Their dismal form was marked by the sacking of manager Ernesto Valverde mid-season for the first time in 17 years. Meanwhile, the club has also incurred huge financial losses due to the coronavirus outbreak with Spain being one of the most impacted countries in the world. The LaLiga currently stands suspended at the moment and it remains to be seen when the decision will be overturned.

Barcelona transfer: Antoine Griezmann set to be sold this summer

Antoine Griezmann is one of the prominent names that might secure an exit from Camp Nou next season. The player who was signed from Atletico Madrid last summer has failed to live up to the expectations for Barcelona. He has scored 14 goals in 37 games, which is less than the expectations from French international.

Barcelona transfer: Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal lose prominence

Ivan Rakitic is likely to leave Barcelona and a return to Sevilla is on the cards. The player has lost his place in the starting lineup along with midfielder Arturo Vidal. The duo is no longer considered important in Quique Setien’s plans.

Barcelona transfer: Samuel Umtiti falls behind in the pecking order

Samuel Umtiti once formed a formidable partnership with Gerard Pique at the back. However, he has been on the receiving end for the past two seasons, largely due to his knee injuries. The defender still has a few more years to play and could be an important asset to any club that signs him.

Barcelona transfer: Philippe Coutinho hopes to stay at Bayern Munich

Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho was signed in January 2018 to replace their star winger Neymar Jr. However, the former Liverpool man failed to replicate his form for the Catalans and was subsequently loaned out to Bayern Munich. It is reported that the player is willing to continue his stay in Germany.

Can’t wait to be back playing again 🙏🏾🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/2gHrbJPs29 — Martin Braithwaite (@MartinBraith) March 22, 2020

Barcelona roped in Martin Braithwaite as an emergency signing amid the injury crisis. However, the striker is yet to prove his worth to the defending LaLiga champions. With rumoured signings of Lautaro Martinez or Neymar, the player might find it difficult to extend his stay at Camp Nou. The club is also looking to sell off Neto Murara and Carles Alena.

Barcelona transfer: Move linked to financial crisis

The report of a mass exit of Barcelona players could well be linked with the ongoing financial crisis at Camp Nou. The club has been hit by huge losses courtesy of LaLiga suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic. Recent reports suggested that the club was also expecting first-team players to take a pay-cut to help deal with the crisis. Amidst these reports, selling off players even at a lower cost might well prove helpful for the club.

It has been reported that Barcelona have failed to reach the targeted budget of €1.47 billion. Meanwhile, the Catalan giants have also failed to achieve the earning target of €11 million. Apart from the matchday revenue, the club has also suffered due to the closure of club merchandise stores.

Barcelona’s salary bill represents 61% of the total budget that has been approved by the Barcelona board for the ongoing season. Approximately, €507 million is paid out in the form of salaries while another €135 million is said to be in amortization.

