Robin Van Persie Jokes About Mason Greenwood Trying To 'copy' Him, United Fans Agree Claim

Manchester United drew against Everton in their recent Premier League game played on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Mason Greenwood was introduced as a substitute in place of Jesse Lingard and the teenager went on to score the equaliser. Former Manchester United striker Robin van Persie has commented on Greenwood’s performance, who is popularly dubbed to be the "next van Persie".

Robin van Persie on Mason Greenwood: “I think he will be very good because during every game he tries to copy me, my style, my technique, my left foot, my way of finishing, so i’m sure he will end up well.” 😂 #MUFC [Ig] pic.twitter.com/JzvUPA8AbV — United Xtra (@utdxtra) December 16, 2019

Robin van Persie applauds Manchester United youth product, Mason Greenwood

Robin van Persie has applauded Mason Greenwood in a video after the game against Everton. Robin van Persie stated that Greenwood will become a very good player in the future because he tries to copy him during every game. He further joked that Greenwood copied his style, technique and way of finishing.

Robin van Persie spent three years (2012-2015) at Manchester United. He made 105 appearances for the Red Devils, while scoring 58 goals across all competitions. Recently, former United star Ryan Giggs had also lauded Mason Greenwood’s performance.

Ryan Giggs' take on Mason Greenwood

While applauding Mason Greenwood for salvaging a point for the Red Devils, Ryan Giggs had also criticised Anthony Martial for being under pressure. Giggs felt that Martial did not contribute defensively while also being lazy during the attack. Mason Greenwood scored against Everton to salvage a point. The player has been impressive for United since the last few games. He has scored three goals in his last two games, which includes a brace against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League. The player has now scored seven goals for Manchester United across all competitions this season.

Manchester United up against Colchester in the Carabao Cup

Manchester United’s draw against Everton meant that the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team failed to secure their fourth consecutive victory across all competitions. They had earlier defeated Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in their previous two Premier League games. They had also scored four past AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League. United are now placed sixth in the Premier League table, with 25 points to their credit. They will next play against Colchester in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 (December 19 IST).

