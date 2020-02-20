Former Arsenal Manager Arsene Wenger To Revolutionise Offside Law In Time For Euro 2020?

Former Arsenal manager and current FIFA head of development Arsene Wenger has laid out his ideas for a revision in the offside rule ahead of UEFA Euro 2020. Wenger's proposals would mean that a player would be deemed on side if any part of their body is level or behind the last defender. However, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) have said that while they've taken Arsene Wenger's proposal into account, it is highly unlikely that the rule is changed ahead of Euro 2020.

Arsene Wenger offside law: Former Arsenal manager suggests new law to tackle VAR offside controversy

Do you agree with Arsene Wenger? — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 19, 2020

Arsene Wenger offside law: Former Arsenal manager suggests a change in offside rule due to Premier League VAR controversies

The current offside rule suggests that any part of the player's body that strays behind the last defender is ruled out. The implementation of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) has seen goals ruled out due to armpits which has created many controversies. Wenger’s proposal suggests that body parts which are used to score a goal - the shoulder, head, legs and torso - should be counted when deciding a call for offside. Arsene Wenger’s proposal was made so that VAR does not rule out goals due to a fraction of the attacker being in front of the defensive line.

IFAB deny offside rule change ahead of Euro 2020 despite Premier League VAR controversies

However, IFAB general secretary Lukas Brud told Sky Sports News that the Annual General Meeting wouldn’t make any changes to the offside rule on Wednesday. Brud said that the meeting would take Arsene Wenger’s proposal into account, but for any law to change, it will take months of introspection. He said that the rule will not be implemented in Euro 2020.

