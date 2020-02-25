Arsenal Executed The Most Unplanned Offside Traps Of All Time Against Everton

Arsenal recently executed one of the most bizarre offside traps ever seen in the game. Everton scored in the opening minute of their Premier League Matchday 28 clash against Arsenal. Arsenal's defensive wall was built right on the edge of the 18-yard box during Everton's early free-kick. However, Sead Kolasinac stood behind the wall and played Yerry Mina onside during the process. Gylfi Sigurdsson scooped the ball in the box and Dominic Calvert-Lewin finished it with style.

*lads prepare offside trap*



kolasinac: let me fight for a sec pic.twitter.com/jVXt4SLRSA — Aubazettes (@Aubazettes) February 23, 2020

Sead Kolasinac has a bad day

Arsenal went on to win the game 3-2 in the end, but Kolasinac suffered throughout the match. Sead Kolasinac was forced out during the match as he picked up a collarbone injury and was replaced by Bukayo Saka. The substitution proved to be a blessing in disguise for Arsenal as the youngster provided a crucial assist to Eddie Nketiah to get the Gunners back in the game.

Arsenal are the only English top division side who are yet to be beaten in 2020. They are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games. However, they have only won twice in the process. The Reds of London have found some positive momentum under their new manager, Mikel Arteta. Players went on record to say that they are more happy playing under Arteta than they were when Unai Emery was at the helm.

Arsenal are currently on the ninth spot of the Premier League 2019-20 table with eight wins in 27 games. The Gunners will look to finish in the top 4 but that will be a very tough mountain to climb. However, Arsenal can book their place in Champions League next season by winning the Europa League. Mikel Arteta is likely to make the European Cup his major priority this season. Arsenal will face Olympiacos in the second leg of their Europa League Round of 32 clash on February 27, 2020.