Rohit Sharma Gets Customised Real Madrid Jersey, Poses With It At Santiago Bernabeu

India ODI and T20I vice-captain Rohit Sharma has got his own customized Real Madrid jersey following a trip to Spain. The Spanish giants were glad to have LaLiga's India ambassador Rohit Sharma at the Santiago Bernabeu. Following El Clasico, Rohit Sharma spoke up on his 'surreal experience' at the home of the Los Blancos.

Rohit Sharma enjoys a much-needed vacation with family

Following a calf injury in the final T20I game vs New Zealand, Rohit Sharma was ruled out for the remainder of the tour against the Kiwis. The Indian opening batsman made the most of his time off by touring Spain with his wife Ritika and daughter Sumaira. Incidentally, Sharma's family holiday coincided with one of the biggest games in LaLiga as Real Madrid were set to host Barcelona on Sunday night.

Rohit Sharma attends the Real Madrid vs Barcelona game

The 32-year-old Rohit Sharma was at the Santiago Bernabeu following the Real Madrid vs Barcelona clash. Real Madrid emerged victors against their El Clasico opponents Barcelona by a 2-0 margin. Vinicius Jr and Mariano Diaz got the goals for Real Madrid and helped the hosts take pole position on the LaLiga table.

LaLiga giants Real Madrid greet Rohit Sharma

LaLiga table toppers Real Madrid offered Rohit Sharma with his own customized jersey.

Rohit Sharma LaLiga contract

Hola India/España, as you guys know, football has always held a special place in my heart so this association is so special to me. And to be named the ambassador for the La Liga is so humbling. So excited for this partnership @LaLigaEN pic.twitter.com/prZFFSeHdV — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 12, 2019

