Hardik Pandya Goes Berserk; Smashes 37-ball 100 En Route To IPL Return

Hardik Pandya cannot stay out of the spotlight despite missing out on international action as the all-rounder smashed his way to 105 runs off 38 balls in the DY Patil T20 tournament on Tuesday. Hardik Pandya, who was left out of India's tour to New Zealand due to fitness issues, returned to his beast mode, smashing a 100 off just 39 deliveries, including a monstrous eight fours and ten sixes. Hardik Pandya's return to form comes ahead of the Indian Premier League, where all eyes will be on the star all-rounder as he returns to action.

Hardik Pandya goes berserk

Hardik Pandya, who plays for Reliance 1, smashed 105 off 39 balls at a strike rate of 269.23 against CAG on Tuesday. Injured Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who is also a part of the side, went out for a duck after facing five deliveries. Reliance 1 set a mammoth target of 253 runs for CAG to chase down in 20 overs. Earlier in the previous game, Hardik Pandya looked like he had finally found his touch after being out of action for months owing to his injury and rehabilitation post his injury.

'Good to see Pandya steaming in'

Outgoing Chief Selector MSK Prasad was delighted to see Hardik Pandya who made a blistering return to cricket after five months as he smashed 38 runs off 25 deliveries in the DY Patil T20 Cup. Pandya who played for Reliance 1 in the game against Bank of Baroda on Friday hit four maximums and a boundary after returning from a back injury that he had sustained earlier. Speaking to media, MSK Prasad stated that it was good to see Hardik Pandya steaming in. Referring to Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar who also featured in the match returning from injuries, Prasad added that all three looked in good shape.

