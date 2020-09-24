Chelsea Present Edouard Mendy As New Signing, Fans Expect £22m 'keeper To Replace Kepa

This summer's biggest spenders Chelsea completed the signing of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy this week from Rennes on a five-year deal. The Senegal international will compete with Kepa Arrizabalaga and Willy Caballero to be Chelsea's first-choice 'keeper. This makes him the club's seventh signing of the summer and also casts doubt on Kepa Arrizabalaga's future at the Bridge.

Chelsea present Edouard Mendy as a new signing

It’s official! Edouard Mendy is a Blue! ✍️🔵#WelcomeMendy — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 24, 2020

The Edouard Mendy transfer fee is said to be £22m, much lower than many other signings but fans expect the Frenchman to replace Kepa and help sort out the goalkeeping issues at Chelsea. The 28-year-old kept nine clean sheets in 24 Ligue 1 appearances last season with Rennes, helping them finish third and qualify for the Champions League for the first time in their history.

The French custodian has been in top form and the expectations from the fans are that the 'keeper takes Arrizabalaga's spot as the first choice. On signing Mendy, Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: "As soon as Petr Cech and our technical team identified Edouard as the most suitable goalkeeper to complement our existing group, there was only one player we wanted to bring in. Edouard arrives following a season of real success with Rennes, he is ambitious for more, and we welcome him to our club."

Arrizabalaga conceded a host of goals last season and yet has started the season as Chelsea's first-choice goalkeeper. The Spaniard's future was once again called into question this season after he conceded a silly goal from Brighton in the Blues' 3-1 win on Matchday 1. He was also at fault for the second of Liverpool's strikes in the defending champions' 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

After signing his long-term contract with the Blues, Mendy said to the media in his statement: "I am so excited to be joining Chelsea. It’s a dream for me to be a part of this exciting squad and to work with Frank Lampard and all of his coaching staff. I look forward to meeting my team-mates and can’t wait to get started."

The 28-year-old is not the first goalkeeper to make the move from Rennes to Chelsea. Club legend and now technical advisor Petr Cech also followed that path in 2004. Statistically, Mendy kept out three goals more than expected in last year's Ligue 1 campaign, while Kepa conceded 11 more than expected. He is, therefore, expected to be an upgrade on the club-record signing.

Chelsea transfer news? Summer spree to come to an end?

Chelsea new signings Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell both featured in a 6-0 Carabao Cup drubbing of Barnsley this week. While the Blues have now completed a deal for Edouard Mendy, reports indicate they will turn their attentions to signing Declan Rice from West Ham. There were rumours of a bid being placed for the combative Englishman, but those rumours indicate the bid was rebuffed by the Hammers.

Image Credits: Chelsea FC Twitter