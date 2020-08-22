Romelu Lukaku Equals Brazil Icon Ronaldo's Record Of Most Goals In Debut Season For Inter

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku enjoyed a spectacular debut season in Italy scoring a total of 34 goals across all competitions, matching the record set by Brazil legend Ronaldo. The Belgian striker netted the opening goal for Inter Milan from the penalty spot in their 3-2 defeat against Sevilla in Europa League final on Friday night to go level with Ronaldo. Ronaldo 'El Fenomeno' initially accomplished the feat of scoring a record 34 goals for Inter Milan in his debut season when he arrived from Barcelona in the summer of 1997.

Romelu Lukaku record: Belgian star matches Ronaldo's record of goals scored in a debut season with Inter Milan

Romelu Lukaku arrived at the San Siro from Man United last summer when Inter Milan splashed a club record €80 million for his services. The 27-year-old scored 23 goals in Serie A, seven in the Europa League and two in the UEFA Champions League as well as the Coppa Italia, equalling the overall tally of Ronaldo's 34 strikes from his debut season in 1997-98. Lukaku helped Inter Milan to a second-place finish in Serie A as well as a runners-up finish in the Europa League. Along with 34 goals, Lukaku managed to rack up six assists in the 50 appearances he made for the Nerazzurri in his first season.

⚫️🔵 Lukaku has scored 34 goals this season in all competitions for Inter in his debut season - last @Inter player to score as many goals in his first campaign for the Nerazzurri was Ronaldo in 1997/98 ⚽️#UELfinal pic.twitter.com/PppeoACwJK — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) August 21, 2020

Lukaku was considered surplus to requirements at Man United and for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Despite scoring a total of 42 goals for the Red Devils in his two seasons at Old Trafford, United opted to offload the star forward in the summer. Lukaku has grown from strength to strength under Antonio Conte, who seems to be getting the best out of the former Chelsea and Everton attacker.

Sevilla vs Inter Milan: Europa League final highlights

Romelu Lukaku was brought down by Diego Carlos in the penalty box inside three minutes and the Belgian converted from the resulting spot-kick to give his side a crucial lead in the Europa League final. However, Inter's lead didn't last for too long as Luuk de Jong equalized for Sevilla just seven minutes later. The LaLiga side then went ahead on 33 minutes through De Jong's second goal of the game but Diego Godin made it 2-2 a couple of minutes later. In the 74th minute of the game, Diego Carlos' sensational overhead kick cruelly deflected off Romelu Lukaku and into the net as Sevilla took the lead for the second time in the game. The Europa League final ended 3-2, with Sevilla winning their record sixth title in the competition.

Image Credits - Romelu Lukaku Instagram