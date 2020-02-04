Romelu Lukaku Has Scored As Many League Goals As Manchester United In 2020

One can say that Romelu Lukaku has found his lethal form back after playing under Antonio Conte for Inter Milan. The Belgian striker joined the Italian giants for a sum of £74 million. Romelu Lukaku penned down a five-year deal after spending 2 years in Manchester United. The entry of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in Manchester United was the end for Romelu Lukaku. They finally decided to part their ways. However, it turned out to be a great move for the 26-year-old as he can not stop scoring in Serie A.

Also Read | Inter Miami Confirm Interest In Edinson Cavani, Have Held Talks As David Beckham Eyes Star

Romelu Lukaku vs Manchester United

Interestingly, Romelu Lukaku has scored the same amount of goals (4) in Serie A that the whole Manchester United team has managed (4) in PL in 2020. The former Everton striker has already scored 16 times in 22 games for Inter Milan this season. As for Manchester United, they are currently undergoing a crisis as Marcus Rashford is out of the squad due to an injury. Manchester United got so desperate to sign a striker at the winter break that they ended up signing 30-year-old Odion Ighalo on loan.

Also Read | Liverpool Ignored A Young Cristiano Ronaldo In 2004 Because Of Dressing Room Issues

A Chelsea reject, West Brom star and Everton's flag bearer, Romelu Lukaku has had his share of ups and downs in the Premier League. He was signed by Jose Mourinho to play for Manchester United in the 2017-18 season. Lukaku is one of the top strikers in European football. The Belgian has a knack of finding the back of the net.

Romelu Lukaku's spell at Manchester United was a big roller-coaster ride. Lukaku scored 16 goals in 34 Premier League appearances in his first season. It was the season when Manchester United finished 2nd in the league.

Also Read | AC Milan's No. 9 Curse Is Real After Krzysztof Piatek Signs For Hertha Berlin

Romelu Lukaku did quite well in his first season. He was appreciated by most Red Devils fans. However, things changed drastically when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho in the middle of the 2018-19 season. Romelu Lukaku was not part of Solskjaer's plans and he was forced to move out of Manchester United.

Also Read | Kevin De Bruyne Reacts Frantically To Nicolas Otamendi's Foul On Harry Maguire