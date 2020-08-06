Romelu Lukaku Joins Ronaldo, Eto'o In Elite Inter Milan Club With Europa League Goal

Romelu Lukaku has enjoyed a fine debut campaign in Italy with Antonio Conte's Inter Milan. The Belgian has spearheaded Inter's attack and has been the primary source of goals for Antonio Conte's side. After finishing the Serie A campaign with 23 goals, Lukaku scored Inter's first goal on Wednesday night in the Europa League win against Getafe. The goal took his tally to 30 goals in all competitions, helping him join an exclusive club at Inter.

Romelu Lukaku joins an esteemed club at Inter Milan after strike against Getafe

Romelu Lukaku is the first Inter player to score 30 goals in a season since Samuel Eto'o in 2011. The Cameroon legend scored 37 times during the 2010-11 season as Inter ended the season with two trophies - the Italian Supercup and FIFA Club World Cup. Eto'o netted 21 league goals that season helping Inter to a second-place finish in Serie A behind archrivals AC Milan.

Getting back to Lukaku, the Belgian also joins Inter legends Diego Milito and Ronaldo Nazario as players to have scored 30 goals for Inter over the last 30 seasons. Just like Lukaku, Ronaldo Nazario scored 30+ goals in his first season with the club in 1997-98. The Brazilian icon finished that season with 34 goals in 47 appearances.

Lukaku notched up another accolade with his goal against Gefate on Wednesday. The 27-year-old has now scored in his last eight Europa League matches, equalling the record set by former England international Alan Shearer for the longest scoring streak in the competition. Shearer set the record in 2005 when he scored 11 goals in nine games for Newcastle United.

With the 2-0 win over Getafe, Inter Milan have booked their place in the quarterfinals of the tournament. Lukaku's goal opened the scoring for Conte's men in the first half. Getafe missed a chance to equalise after Jorge Molina saw his penalty being saved by Samir Handanovic. Christian Eriksen soon sealed the win for the Nerazzurri after he capitalised on a poor clearance from a Getafe defender who allowed the Danish maestro to send the ball flying into the net from just eight yards out. Inter Milan will face the winners of Rangers vs Bayer Leverkusen in the quarterfinals on August 11.

