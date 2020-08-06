Europa League Results & Highlights: Teams Sport 'thank You' Message For Healthcare Workers

Europa League action returned this week following a long coronavirus break that halted the tournament back in March. Man United and Inter Milan coasted through to the quarter-finals of the tournament as Copenhagen and Shakhtar Donetsk also booked their spot in the last eight. Each and every player had a 'Thank You' message on their shirt as a mark of gratitude for the healthcare workers amid the pandemic. The 'Thank You' message will be worn by every player in the UEL and UCL for all the remaining games in the tournament.

"Thank you."



Europa League teams sporting a message of thanks for healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tdzrao88qF — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 5, 2020

Europa League highlights: Man United vs LASK highlights

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men eased through to the quarter-finals of the Europa League with a 7-1 aggregate defeat of LASK. The Premier League side recorded a 2-1 win at Old Trafford on Wednesday night in the second leg of their Round of 16 clash. The first leg at the Linzer Stadion back in March ended 5-0.

The Reds go marching on in the #UEL 🏆#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 5, 2020

The away side grabbed the lead just 10 minutes into the second half through a sensational goal from Philipp Wiesinger. However, only two minutes later, Jesse Lingard scored the leveller in a lightning-fast counter-attack. Substitute Anthony Martial grabbed the winner with only two minutes of normal time remaining. Man United will face Copenhagen in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Europa League highlights: Inter Milan vs Getafe

Antonio Conte's side continued their rich vein of form since the restart with a 2-0 win over Getafe to book their spot in the quarter-finals of the Europa League. Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring for the Nerazzurri just after the half-hour mark. Getafe then had a great opportunity to equalise after being awarded a penalty in the second half but Jorge Vidal's penalty was off target. Christian Eriksen then doubled Inter Milan's lead in the 83rd minute to all but confirm the win for the Italian giants.

Europa League Round of 16 results

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Wolfsburg: 3-0 (Aggregate: 5-1)

Copenhagen vs Istanbul Basekeshir: 3-0 (Aggregate: 3-1)

Manchester United vs LASK: 2-1 (Aggregate: 7-1)

Inter Milan vs Getafe: 2-0

Europa League fixtures for Thursday, August 6

Bayer Leverkusen vs Rangers (Aggregate: 3-1)

Wolves vs Olympiacos (Aggregate: 1-1)

FC Basel vs Eintracht Frankfurt (Aggregate: 3-0)

Sevilla vs Roma

Image Credits - Manchester United / Inter Milan Twitter