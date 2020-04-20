Romelu Lukaku Shuts His Critics, Mocks Twitterati Questioning His Touch On Field

Earlier this week, Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku hit back at a user on Twitter who asked him to rate his touch during his interaction with his fans on the social networking site. The striker has been under self-quarantine amid the spread of coronavirus in Italy. In order to interact with his fans during the lockdown, Lukaku held a Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Twitter, inviting fans to ask him all sorts of questions on the micro-blogging site.

Also Read | Romelu Lukaku ‘starts coaching badges online’ amid coronavirus outbreak in Italy

Romelu Lukaku Twitter: Striker mocks Twitterati for questioning his touch

Better than yours that’s for sure 🤷🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/65ZRisDZzZ — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) April 18, 2020

One user asked Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku to rate his touch out of 10. The Belgian international responded hilariously, claiming that his touch was surely better than the one who posed the question. He also answered many such questions related to the Premier League as well.

Romelu Lukaku Twitter: Eden Hazard is the best, says Inter Milan striker

Romelu Lukaku was asked about the best player he has ever played with. The Inter Milan striker claimed that his national teammate and Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard was the best. Lukaku was also asked about his favourite moment with Man United. The striker recalled his first goal for the Red Devils, assisted by Marcus Rashford as his best moment at Old Trafford.

Also Read | Romelu Lukaku reveals the difference between Manchester United and Inter Milan

Romelu Lukaku Twitter: No chance of returning to Premier League, says 26-year-old

I don’t think so but i loved my time at everton for real 💙 https://t.co/rjRuHM0K2J — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) April 18, 2020

Romelu Lukaku was asked on the possibility of returning to the Premier League, Everton in particular. The Belgian claimed that the possibilities of a Premier League return were bleak, but he loved his time playing for Everton. The 26-year-old spent four seasons at Everton before securing a move to Man United.

Also Read | Romelu Lukaku has scored as many league goals as Manchester United in 2020

Romelu Lukaku Twitter: Indescribable feeling to play at Old Trafford

Romelu Lukaku was asked about his feelings every time he stepped onto the field at Old Trafford during his two-year stay at Man United. The striker's response would have instilled pride among several fans of the Red Devils. He asserted that the feeling while playing at Old Trafford was something that he couldn't describe.

Also Read | Romelu Lukaku MOCKS Zlatan Ibrahimovic, states he's the 'new king' after Milan derby win