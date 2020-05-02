Romelu Lukaku Comically Claims Resembling Shaquille O'Neal In Childhood And Here Is Why

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku made his name in football for being an absolute tank on the pitch. The Belgian attacker was always an imposing presence on the field and still possessed explosive speed which mostly took his opponents by surprise. Pictures of Romelu Lukaku during his younger days have already made their way into the internet, which showed the size disparity between Lukaku and his opponents. During the latest video interview, the striker hilariously summed up what it was playing against him when he was a kid.

Romelu Lakaku talks Shaquille O'Neal resemblance as a kid

On Friday, Romelu Lukaku joined The Bleacher Report on The Warzone where he addressed his experience playing football with kids who were mostly his half the size. Taking an amusing approach, Lukaku said he resembled NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal as a kid. O'Neal made his name in the NBA for being a towering presence on the court and Lukaku believes he was very much akin to Shaq as a kid. "I was a cheat code, man. I was Shaq. I was playing like Shaq out there," Romelu Lukaku said during the interview.

Romelu Lukaku training

Meanwhile, Romelu Lukaku has been busy 'grinding it out' during the quarantine period. The striker remains in quarantine in his home in Italy but is a constant presence on social media as he frequently shared his intense workout routines with his fans. Recently, he took to Instagram to share some videos and photos of his quarantine workout.

Lukaku, who left Manchester United for Inter Milan last summer, was enjoying a fine debut campaign in Serie A before the season was brought to an abrupt halt due to coronavirus. The 26-year-old has made 35 appearances across all competitions for Inter Milan, scoring 23 goals. He scored 17 times in Serie A in 25 matches.

With Lukaku leading the attack from the front, Antonio Conte's Inter were among the top two in the league table for much of the season. At the time of suspension, Inter were third in the table, nine points off Juventus.

