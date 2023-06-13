Romelu Lukaku To Travel To Saudi After Al-Hilal's MASSIVE Offer? Here's What We Know

Why you're here: Romelu Lukaku has been one of the most prolific strikers in Belgian football history; however, the past few seasons have not been as great for the striker as expected. The player was recently criticised for missing crucial chances in the UEFA Champions League final against the champions, Manchester City. A goal from Rodri secured City's first-ever European title in history for Manchester City after they won the historic treble. Lukaku was heavily criticised after the game for the misses, and his loan contract is about to end with Inter Milan. He will be returning to Chelsea, with whom he is reported to be on bad terms.

3 things you need to know

Lukaku has scored 14 goals and 7 assists in 37 matches in all competition

Lukaku will leave Inter Milan at the end of the season

Lukaku played 33 minutes in the UCL final against Manchester City

Also Read: UEFA Nations League 2023 Final: Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming, Venues And More

Where will Romelu Lukaku play next season?

The Belgian striker played the 2022–2023 season for Inter Milan on loan from Chelsea and is reported to be visiting the Middle East to discuss a possible transfer with Al-Hilal. The Saudi Arabia based club is willing to offer him a 2-year contract worth €25 million per year.

However, as his loan ends this month and he is due to return to Stamford Bridge, according to reports, Inter Milan is not in a financial position to sign the Belgian permanently due to a lack of funds. The new Chelsea manager, Mauricio Pochettino, wants to rebuild the Chelsea squad and is reported to be giving the Belgian striker a chance in the Premier League. However, after the previous encounter with Chelsea, the player does not want to return and is looking for better options and Lukaku is interested in switching to a club in Saudi Arabia. The 30-year-old will first try to extract a higher wage from the club since he wants to be compensated generously if he is to abandon European play.

Also Read: England Captain Harry Kane's Mouth Bloodied During UEFA Nations League Loss Vs Italy

Is the Lukaku and Al Hilal deal possible?

If they call a deal with Romelu Lukaku, The Saudi Pro League club, Al-Hilal will have to engage in direct talks with Chelsea. The Blues are willing to trade many stars in order to downsize their roster ahead of the new season after a poor showcase of performances in the 2022-2023 season, but the club will demand more than €50 million. Reports state that Al-Hilal is hesitant to pay so much for Lukaku, but they will be open to a potential compromise with Chelsea in order to complete a deal.