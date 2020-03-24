Ronaldinho Undergoes Training For Carpentry Amid Six-month Jail Term In Paraguay: Report

Brazil legend Ronaldinho has been trying out his hands at some new skills recently. The former Barcelona man has been lodged in a Paraguayan prison for the last three weeks. Ronaldinho was arrested in the South American country for allegedly entering Paraguay to attend a charity event using a fake passport.

Ronaldinho jail update: Ronaldinho carpentry training in jail?

15 anos depois, não estarei jogando no Santiago Bernabéu, mas espero que o camisa 10 marque de novo hoje 😎 🤙🏾 https://t.co/bqIH2KHWab pic.twitter.com/T0Cobqzogv — Ronaldinho Gaúcho (@10Ronaldinho) March 1, 2020

According to a recent report from ESPN, Ronaldinho has been learning carpentry while serving his prison sentence which is thought to last for at least the next six months. It is also reported that the Brazilian is loved by his fellow jail inmates. Ronaldinho now feels relaxed in the prison, claimed the report.

Ronaldinho jail update: Brazilian celebrates his 40th birthday

Ronaldinho celebrated his 40th birthday on Saturday. It was earlier reported that the Brazilian was served churrascaria, a Brazilian style BBQ. He was also presented with a birthday cake to celebrate the occasion in style.

Earlier, a Paraguayan judge declined his house arrest plea. The judge cited the fear that Ronaldinho could escape back to Brazil. This might hinder an opportunity for a fair trial. Reports suggest that no such rules exist for the repatriation of Brazilian citizens back to Paraguay.

Ronaldinho fake passport case: Ex- Barcelona star to undergo money laundering trial

Ronaldinho is likely to undergo trial for his alleged involvement in money laundering as well. Dalia Lopez, the businesswoman who had invited the Brazilian for a charity event to Paraguay, has failed to appear before the court in the money laundering case.

Ronaldinho fake passport case update

Lopez is believed to exercise immense influence due to her contacts with politicians in Brazil as well as Paraguay. She is also deemed to be a fugitive. However, Paraguayan authorities are yet to comment on Ronaldinho’s role in the money laundering case. The Brazilian could well end up in jail for five years if proven guilty in the case.

