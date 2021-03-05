Ronald Koeman Heard Cursing Sevilla Coach Lopetegui During Copa Del Rey Clash At Camp Nou

Barcelona produced a dramatic comeback against Sevilla in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final clash on Wednesday to ensure they progressed to the final. However, the clash led to a few feisty off-the-pitch altercations as Barca head coach Ronald Koeman was heard cursing in the direction of his counterpart, Julen Lopetegui after Gerard Pique levelled the tie at the Camp Nou. Blaugrana were trailing 2-0 after their first-leg defeat at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium but a 3-0 win after extra-time at their home ground kept Koeman in the hunt for his first trophy as Barcelona manager in his debut season.

Barcelona vs Sevilla: Martin Braithwaite's extra-time goal puts Barcelona in CDR final

Barcelona pulled off a stunning comeback from two goals down to beat Sevilla 3-0 after extra-time in their Copa del Rey semi-final second leg at the Camp Nou, winning 3-2 on aggregate. Danish striker Martin Braithwaite grabbed the decisive goal for La Blaugrana with a scrappy diving header early in extra time after Ousmane Dembele had given Barca the lead in the 12th minute and Gerard Pique had levelled the tie deep in injury time.

Sevilla eventually finished the game with nine men as Fernando and Luuk de Jong were both sent off deep in second-half injury time and extra-time respectively. Barcelona will now face Athletic Bilbao in the final of the Copa del Rey at the Estadio La Cartuja next month. Marcelino Toral's side beat Levante 3-2 on aggregate in the other semi-final.

Ronald Koeman and Julen Lopetegui involved in heated war of words during CDR semi-final

According to reports from Diario AS, Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman was heard hurling abuses at Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui soon after Pique's goal. It is believed that Fernando's sending off for Sevilla just before Pique's strike had infuriated Lopetegui and the Spaniard vented his anger on Koeman. The Dutchman then hit back at his former Barcelona teammate with a few Spanish profanities while Loptegui walked back to his technical area.

The footage was doing the rounds on social media and many were quick to point out the verbal duel between the two. On Twitter, one wrote, "Did I just hear Koeman abuse Lopetegui in Spanish? I thought he was the nicest guy in football, apparently not." A second added, "You've got to feel for Lopetegui there, kinda lost the plot when Fernando was sent off and then had Pique equalize to force the game in ET."

Image Credits - Ronald Koeman Instagram, Sevilla Twitter