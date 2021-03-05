Fenerbahce Star Mesut Ozil Stretchered Off After Severe Injury Vs Antalyaspor

Fenerbahce superstar Mesut Ozil has struggled to spell out his magic on the field ever since his move away from Arsenal in January this year. The former Gunner midfielder’s wait to have a wider impact for the Turkish Lig outfit has prolonged further, after he was seen being stretchered off in the team’s recent game against Antalyaspor, hinting at a severe injury. He is now expected to sit out for the next four weeks at least.

Also Read | Mesut Ozil continues to struggle at Fenerbahçe despite Arsenal exit as slump continues

Ozil injury: Midfielder to miss out on action for four to six weeks

Ozil was handed his fourth successive start with Fenerbahce in the 1-1 draw against Antalyaspor. The 32-year-old went down on his ankle after a challenge from opposition player Fredy. And the 2014 World Cup winner struggled to continue on his own, further prolonging his struggle with the new club ever since his move in January.

Get well soon!! I hope you will come back stronger!! @MesutOzil1088 pic.twitter.com/SiE7UyFcvk — can (@canyedek3) March 4, 2021

According to a report by Goal, Ozil has sustained partial tears to his inner and outer lateral ankle ligaments. The recent injury will see him languish on the sidelines at least for the next four to six weeks. Tentatively, he is all set to sit out for the games against Konyaspor, Genclerbirligi and Besiktas, all of which are to be played this month.

Also Read | Mesut Ozil comically buys Piers Morgan-imprinted 'Toilet Rolls' before leaving Arsenal

Mesut Ozil return to prolong until May?

He could manage to play against Denizlispor on April 5 if his recovery works out as per the plans. Any delay or further complications would ensure he misses out on action until May. Nevertheless, fans could not hold on to the sight of Ozil being stretchered off knowing his struggle with Arsenal.

Ozil hadn't played a single game with the Premier League outfit under Mikel Arteta since March last year and thus a slowdown in his form was expected. He had agreed to a two-and-a-half-year contract, which will expire in June 2024. Ozil's move to Turkey was being seen as an attempt to bag regular minutes, but the latest injury plays a spoiler.

Also Read | Fenerbahce president asks fans to fund Ozil's £13 million-per-year wages via SMS campaign

Ozil yet to score or assist for Fenerbahce

Ozil has made seven appearances since his move to Turkey. He is yet to bag a goal or an assist, suggesting a visible slowdown. Since the 32-year-old's arrival, Fenerbahce have been knocked out of the Turkish Cup by İstanbul Başakşehir. The team have slipped to the third spot in the Super Lig table as well.

Also Read | 'Will be a Gunner for life': Mesut Ozil pens emotional note to fans post Arsenal exit

Image courtesy: Mesut Ozil Instagram