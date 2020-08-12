Ronaldinho Broke House Arrest Norms By Hosting Lavish Parties With Models: Report

Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho is reportedly nearing the end of his sentence for his role in a fake passport scam. The Barcelona legend has been under house arrest in Paraguay since early July after Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto de Assis Moreira, who is also his manager paid £1.2 million towards bail. While the former Brazil international has been eyeing a return to his Spain mansion, the Ronaldinho fake passport case took a new turn after the 40-year-old reportedly broke house arrest norms.

Ronaldinho released: Ronaldinho fake passport case takes a new turn after Barcelona legend broke house arrest

According to Paraguayan paper HOY, as reported by Marca, Ronaldinho has been holding parties in his room with groups of women being seen going in and out of his apartment. The report states that guests were presented with gifts and classy beverages at the party. The report further stated that a source revealed they were models and those who are known enter directly into the car park, whereas those who are unknown get out from the front of the hotel and a car then picks them up to get them into the house. The 40-year-old was well known for letting his hair down during his illustrious career and reportedly insisted on a clause in his Flamengo contract so he could go to a nightclub twice a week.

Ronaldinho released: Barcelona legend set to be released on August 24

The former Barcelona forward and his brother, Roberto, were detained in Paraguay for trying to enter the country with fake passports. The passport was allegedly in Ronaldinho's name, with his correct birthplace and date of birth, but it claimed he was a naturalised citizen of Paraguay. The authorities were investigating the Ronaldinho fake passport case over alleged money laundering.

According to AFP, judicial sources claim that the 40-year-old could be released from arrest on August 24. The World Cup winner was in Paraguay to promote the charity “La Fundacion Angelical”, which provides medical assistance to low-income children. He was also set to promote his book Genius of Life before he was detained at the Sheraton hotel in Asuncion.

After the Ronaldinho fake passport case, his brother, Roberto de Assis Moreira, is also expected to be allowed to leave Paraguay on the same plane if a judge accepts a new prosecution proposal. According to reports, the release is based around a two-year suspended jail sentence and an £85,000 fine. Both men will have to plead guilty of entering the country with fake passports and pay the fine which is described as 'reparation of the social damage' their behaviour caused, according to local media reports.

(Image Courtesy: Ronaldinho Instagram)