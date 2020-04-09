Ronaldinho, Brother Granted Bail Via Video Call Fearing Coronavirus Pandemic; Watch Video

Former Barcelona superstar Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto Assis were released from prison via a video call. The duo was lodged in a prison in Paraguay after being arrested on charges of entering the country using a fake passport. However, Brazilians do not require a passport to visit Paraguay.

Ronaldinho released: Bail via video call

El Juez Amarilla chalando con @10Ronaldinho y Assis en presencia de sus abogados comunicándoles la decisión y ellos aceptan pic.twitter.com/tTnxwJKrXs — Edgar Cantero (@edgar_cantero) April 7, 2020

Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto Assis were granted bail via a video call from a Paraguayan judge. This was done keeping in mind the social distancing protocols amid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. In the video, the duo is seen listening to the judge as he reads out the decision to grant them bail. However, the duo will not return to Brazil and will still be lodged under house arrest in a plush hotel.

Ronaldinho released: Why was Ronaldinho arrested?

Amid the Ronaldinho released reports, one question that has been doing the rounds is - Why was Ronaldinho arrested? In March, the former Brazilian star, along with his brother, was arrested for using a fake passport to enter Paraguay. He was on a visit to attend a charity event in the country. However, rules state that Brazilian citizens do not require a passport to visit Paraguay.

Ronaldinho fake passport case: Allegations of money laundering

Apart from Ronaldinho fake passport allegations, the Brazilian's role in a money laundering case was also being investigated. However, the extent of his involvement in the case could not be determined. Reports also claimed that if the Ronaldinho fake passport allegations were proved, he could be imprisoned for six months.

Ronaldinho released: House arrest plea declined

The Brazilian saw frequent bail pleas denied in the Ronaldinho fake passport case. While the Paraguayan judge declined his house arrest plea, his repeated attempts to pay a hefty fine to get rid of the imprisonment failed. Reports also suggested that his former teammate Lionel Messi offered to secure his release, but the Argentina captain later denied such reports.

