Why Did Ronaldinho Leave Barcelona? Brazilian's Off-field Antics Led To His Decline

Former Barcelona and Brazil star Ronaldinho was locked up in a Paraguayan prison for the past month over allegations of entering the country using a fake passport. He was released on Tuesday, March 8 and placed under house arrest at a plush hotel. Much has been said about the superstar's journey from the heights of Barcelona to prison in Paraguay. Fans of the Brazilian have often wondered - Why did Ronaldinho leave Barcelona?

Why did Ronaldinho leave Barcelona? Catalans seal €30 million deal

Ronaldinho was signed by Barcelona in 2003 after the club lost out on signing David Beckham. The Brazilian was reportedly on the verge of joining Manchester United. However, Barcelona swooped in for the midfielder with a €30 million deal ($32 million) with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He marked his debut goal in LaLiga against Sevilla.

Why did Ronaldinho leave Barcelona? Midfielder wins Ballon d'Or

During his second season with the club, Ronaldinho worked his magic as Barcelona won the Champions League. His amazing form throughout the 2004-05 season led to him being crowned as the FIFA World Player of the Year. Ronaldinho also won his first and only Ballon d'Or as a tribute to his magic on the field.

Why did Ronaldinho leave Barcelona? Brazilian departs in 2008

Ronaldinho spent a total of five seasons at Barcelona. During his stay, he made 204 appearances across all competitions. The former midfielder also scored 94 goals for the Catalan giants. He is widely considered as one of the greatest ever to don the Barcelona shirt. However, things ended abruptly for the Brazilian when he agreed to join Italian giants AC Milan in 2008, bringing an end to his exhilarating run of form at Barcelona.

Why did Ronaldinho leave Barcelona? Pep Guardiola Ronaldinho fallout

Many fans have debated whether the Pep Guardiola Ronaldinho fallout the main reason for his departure. There have been various reports citing reasons for Ronaldinho's departure from the club. However, he put all those rumours to rest in an interview last year. The Brazilian denied the Pep Guardiola Ronaldinho fallout reports. Ronaldinho revealed that the Spanish tactician wanted him to continue at Barcelona. However, seeing a decline in form, the midfielder thought it was best for him to move on.

Why did Ronaldinho leave Barcelona? Ronaldinho decline due to fame, money

Earlier reports claimed that fame and money distracted Ronaldinho from his actual objectives. It is claimed that the club formed a team to monitor every player. It was later revealed that Ronaldinho used to drag Deco and Lionel Messi to late-night parties. It was further noticed that Messi failed to follow his diet plans under the tutelage of the Brazilian and started getting injured quite often. Some reports also suggested that Ronaldinho got addicted to consuming alcohol and developed drug habits. This, reportedly, was the reason why Barcelona didn't persuade Ronaldinho to continue.

Why did Ronaldinho leave Barcelona: Ronaldinho released from prison

Amid the recent Ronaldinho arrested reports, it has now been revealed that the former Barcelona man has been released from prison. However, the Ronaldinho released report also clarifies that he has been placed under house arrest at a plush hotel.