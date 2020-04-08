Ronaldinho Released From Paragyuan Jail After Posting $1.6m In Bail: Reports

Former Brazil international Ronaldinho and his brother, Roberto de Assis, have been reportedly released from Paraguayan jail after spending 32 days behind the bars. Multiple publications have reported that Ronaldinho's lawyers deposited $1.6 million as bail, which granted his release from the prison. The duo will now be placed in house arrest in a nearby hotel until they await trial in Paraguay.

Also Read | Ronaldinho Released? Undergoes Training For Carpentry Amid Six-month Jail Term: Report

Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay: Ronaldinho released

#BREAKING Paraguay court releases retired Brazilian football star Ronaldinho into house arrest in Asuncion hotel pic.twitter.com/H5hEFsxZtP — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 7, 2020

Last month, the football community was shocked when it was reported, Ronaldinho and his brother were arrested in Paraguay after being found in possession of fake passports. Subsequently, they were held in captivity in a maximum-security prison. Ronaldinho, who reportedly entered the county for a promotional event, was initially expected to spend close to six months in prison after multiple bail appeals were rejected.

Also Read | Ronaldinho Released? Brazilian Grows Beard In Jail, Smiles And Records Message In High Spirits For Inmate

Ronaldinho released: Ronaldinho bail plea approved

However, some reports suggest, the former Barcelona man co-operated with the authorities which resulted in a breakthrough in the case. Judge Gustavo Amarilla, who granted Ronaldinho's bail, was quoted by a leading British publication stating, "I decided to put them in house arrest because the investigation is now well advanced, differently from the situation one month ago."

Ronaldinho released: Awaiting trial

#UPDATE Ronaldinho - one of the world's top football players during his prime - was jailed in Paraguay in March 2020 to await trial on charges of using false passports to enter the country https://t.co/z7EgQGgQIA pic.twitter.com/HVb6ERHZYV — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 7, 2020

Ronaldinho jail update: Ronaldinho released and to be in house arrest

Ronaldinho will now be in house arrest in Palmaroga hotel in Asuncion while the authorities continue with their investigation. Furthermore, up to 14 people are reportedly being investigated by the Paraguayan authorities. If convicted, it is believed, Ronaldinho could face up to five years of prison term.

Also Read | Ronaldinho Released? Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay, Star Displays Footvolley Masterclass In Paraguayan Jail; Ronaldinho Jail Update

Ronaldinho Released? Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay and 32-day prison time

The one-time Ballon d'Or winner was arrested in Paraguay on March 6. He was forced to celebrate his 40th birthday behind the bars and multiple photos and videos were released which suggested the former footballer was enjoying his time in prison. It was reported that Ronaldinho participated in a futsal tournament with the inmates. The 40-year-old reportedly excelled in the tournament and his team was also awarded a 5kg suckling pig. He was also pictured playing footvolley with the inmates.

Ronaldinho making the best use of his time in the Paraguayan prison.



👑#playgroundforkings pic.twitter.com/uTyXEfzJjX — BetKing Nigeria (@BetKingNG) March 30, 2020

Also Read | Ronaldinho Released? Star Defeated By Convicted Murderer, Thief In Footvolley Game In Paraguay Prison, Ronaldinho fake passport arrest