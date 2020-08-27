Ronaldinho, Eto'o, Deco: Who Else Featured In Lionel Messi's Barca Debut At The Age Of 17?

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi is one of the greatest footballers to have played the sport and his exemplary record speaks for itself. The Argentine international has won a record six Ballon d'Or titles and European Golden Shoe honours each. The 33-year-old has spent his entire playing career at Barcelona, but that could change with the Argentine having handed in a transfer request after their capitulation against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. With the decorated footballer set to leave Camp Nou, here's a throwback to the playing XI during the Messi Barcelona debut.

The Lionel Messi Barcelona debut: 17-year-old replaced Deco, played alongside Ronaldinho against Espanyol

A 17-year-old Lionel Messi made his first forays into the Barcelona first team in 2004 and was subsequently handed his debut as a substitute during the derby against Espanyol in 2004. While Barcelona were not as huge a European superpower as they are now, they boasted some of the world's best footballers which formed the core of the 2006 side that won the Champions League. The Messi Barcelona debut match featured Victor Valdes at the goal, who the Argentine had spent at La Masia. The Spaniard made over 400 appearances for Barcelona, before spells at Manchester United, Standard Liege and Middlesbrough.

In defence, Barcelona had Juliano Belletti at right-back, who scored the winning goal in the 2006 Champions League final against Arsenal. In centre defence, the Blaugrana had Carles Puyol and Oleguer Presas, while Giovanni van Bronckhorst was deployed at left-back. Puyol spent his entire career at Camp Nou, winning six La Liga titles and three UEFA Champions League crowns before retiring in 2014.

Presas was handed his debut by Louis van Gaal in 2003 and spent five years at the club, before moving to Ajax and subsequently retiring in 2011. Van Bronckhorst left Barcelona in 2007 for Feyenoord, before working his way up to becoming their head coach. The former Barcelona star led the club to their first Eredivisie title in almost 20 years and currently is at the helm of Chinese Super League outfit Guangzhou R&F.

Deco, Marquez and Xavi were deployed in midfield when Lionel Messi made his Barcelona debut. Deco scored the winning goal in that game and made way for the diminutive 17-year-old that night. The Brazilian was sold to Chelsea after Pep Guardiola was appointed Barcelona boss in 2008. He currently works as an agent and also has his representation agency.

Marquez spent seven years at Camp Nou, before leaving in 2010. The Mexican international played till the age of 38 and enjoyed spells in the USA, Italy and his home country. He last played in the 2018 World Cup. Xavi made 767 appearances for Barcelona and lifted 25 major honours during his career. The World Cup winner currently manages Qatar Stars League football club Al Sadd and has been frequently linked with a return to Camp Nou as head coach.

In attack, Barcelona had three mercurial forwards in Henrik Larsson, Samuel Eto'o and Ronaldinho. Larsson spent two seasons at Barcelona, making a total of 59 appearances winning the Champions League and two LaLiga titles. Samuel Eto'o scored 108 goals in 144 La Liga appearances for Barcelona before spells at Inter Milan, Chelsea and a host of other clubs.

The Cameroonian retired last year, having amassed over 300 club goals. Ronaldinho is often regarded as the one who brought back Barcelona to the top. In his five-year stint at Camp Nou, Ronaldinho scored 94 goals in 207 games, winning two LaLiga titles and the Champions League.

The Brazilian shared an affable bond with Lionel Messi, often referring him as his brother. Ronaldinho, after a training session with a 16-year-old Lionel Messi, had claimed that the Argentine would become a better player than himself. 16 years later, only a few can argue with Ronaldinho's assessment.

