Ronaldino Has 'lost His Famous Smile' In Prison Reveals Ex-Paraguay Striker Nelson Cuevas

Former Paraguay striker Nelson Cuevas provided an update regarding the Ronaldinho prison news claiming that the World Cup winner has lost his famous smile in prison. Although pictures in the Ronaldinho prison display the 40-year-old still smiling, Cuevas has revealed that the Ronaldinho smile has vanished of late. The Ronaldinho arrested report was issued due to the former Barcelona star for entering Paraguay with an adulterated passport.

Ronaldinho has lost his famous smile in prison and has no luxury at all, admits ex-Paraguay striker Nelson Cuevas https://t.co/rUj27IGlXl — The Sun (@TheSun) March 30, 2020

Ronaldinho prison update: Ronaldinho arrested

The Ronaldinho arrested news broke earlier this month when he was caught entering Paraguay along with his brother, Roberto. The duo is being kept in a 'specialized unit' of the jail, where high-profile prisoners are kept apart from the other Ronaldinho prison inmates. The 'Ronaldinho arrested' news took the internet by storm at the time but his situation in the Paraguayan jail seems to be getting worse.

Ronaldinho arrested: Ronaldinho smile vanishes

The former Brazil international recently spent his 40th birthday having a barbeque in the Ronaldinho prison after being rewarded a pig. The Ronaldinho prison inmates won a 16kg pig in a Futsal tournament which they cooked up but former River plate striker Nelson Cuevas has revealed that the 2005 Ballon d'Or winner is not in great spirits. Cuevas claimed that the famous Ronaldinho smile is now disappearing because he is stuck in a Paraguayan prison and not accustomed to such an environment.

Ronaldinho celebrated his 40th birthday with an absolutely massive barbecue in prison.



Just Ronaldinho things. 😂 pic.twitter.com/m1GlBHEbMn — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) March 23, 2020

Ronaldinho jail update: Ronaldinho prison time spent playing Footvolley

Although Ronaldinho is claimed to be unhappy in jail and his smile is no longer visible, the Brazilian is keeping himself in tune with sports. The Brazil legend won the Futsal tournament with his teammates and continues to keep up with his outdoor activities. Ronaldinho was recently spotted playing Footvolley in jail as he faces a prison sentence of up to six months.

Ronaldinho having a kickabout in a Paraguayan prison. 🙌pic.twitter.com/J7qjIcjTdY — Footy (@Footy) March 30, 2020

