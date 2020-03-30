Premier League Stars To Stay Away From Families For Six Weeks To Ensure Season Completion

Premier League players could be banned from returning home and could be forced to live together with the team, according to reports in England. This could be done to ensure the completion of the ongoing Premier League season. Uncertainty looms over the fate of the season amid the growing number of coronavirus cases in England.

Premier League season completion: Clubs look to play remaining fixtures

According to reports in England, the Premier League and FA have resolved to ensure the completion of the ongoing season. It is reported that the players will be asked to stay together in a hotel for a period of six weeks to ward off any threat of the coronavirus outbreak. It is believed that this will not lead to a huge adjustment period since players are used to travelling together over the course of the season.

Premier League season completion: clubs to suffer due to Premier League suspension

In a meeting held on Friday, Premier League, EFL and PFA have committed to ensuring the Premier League season completion despite recent difficulties. The clubs reportedly do not want the season to stand cancelled as this could mean losing out on broadcasters’ revenue. According to a report by The Athletic, representatives of the 20 Premier League clubs have been informed that they could face a £762 million loss if the season is declared void.

Premier League season completion: Games behind closed doors?

An earlier Premier League meeting also scrapped the rules that make Premier League season completion mandatory by June 30. The meeting also agreed to extend the Premier League suspension until the end of April. Premier League clubs have also expressed their willingness to play the remaining games behind closed doors, while every game will be broadcast live on television.

Premier League season completion: Premier League players with coronavirus

"I think we are all realising how much we need each other"@m8arteta's message after recovering from COVID-19 ➡️ https://t.co/BCW1oeNQPR pic.twitter.com/Y8whn45sRs — Premier League (@premierleague) March 29, 2020

Amid frequent reports of coronavirus in England, one question pertaining to Premier League players with coronavirus has sprung up. Official reports have shed light on Premier League players with coronavirus. Arsenal confirmed that manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus two weeks ago. However, the club later confirmed that Arteta has recovered from the deadly virus. Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi also tested positive but, like Arteta, has been given the all-clear by health authorities.

