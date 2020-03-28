Real Madrid Transfer News: Lyon Wonderkid Cherki Says He 'dreams' Of Playing For Madrid

Lyon's young prospect, Rayan Cherki has revealed that Real Madrid is his "dream team". Rayan Cherki is only 16, but he is already being touted as one for the future. Many European giants are keeping an eye on Cherki and he is one of the hot prospects in the transfer market. Rayan Cherki plays in the forward position and is very skilful with that ball in his feet. The teenager has already made 12 appearances for OL this season. However, like many aspiring superstars in the past, the 16-year-old Rayan Cherki also has a Real Madrid dream.

Also Read | Bayern Munich Proposed David Alaba Plus Cash Deal To Sign Leroy Sane From Man City: Report

Real Madrid transfer news: Cherki wants to play for Real Madrid

Rayan Cherki, in an interview with OLTV, mentioned that his dream club aside from Lyon is Real Madrid. Rayan Cherki prefers to play in the No. 10 position but he can reportedly adapt to different positions. However, Rayan Cherki will have to wait for a while until he dons the famous white jersey of Real Madrid. Lyon are not interested in letting go of their young star as Rayan Cherki is under contract with the French club till 2022. Rayan Cherki is Lyon's youngest goal scorer of all time and the club rates the player very highly. Real Madrid signed Karim Benzema from Lyon in 2009 which turned out to be a very successful signing for the club.

Also Read | Real Madrid Transfer News: Harry Kane Urged To Quit Tottenham By Premier League Legend Alan Shearer

Who is Cherki?

Rayan Cherki is a French international at the youth level and a youth academy player of Lyon. Lyon signed his first contract with Lyon in 2019. Cherki played for Championnat National 2 when he was just 15. Cherki debuted for Lyon in their 0-0 Ligue 1 clash against Dijon FCO on October 19, 2019. The 16-year-old scored four goals in the 2019-20 UEFA Youth League. Rayan Cherki made his Champions League debut against FC Zenit Saint Petersburg on November 27, 2019.

Also Read | Manchester United Defender Wan-Bissaka Shows Off Skills During Coronavirus Lockdown; Watch

Also Read | Arsenal Set To Do 'Whatever It Takes' To Sign Real Madrid Playmaker James Rodriguez