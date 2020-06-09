Ronaldinho Claims 60 Days Of House Arrest In Paraguayan Hotel Have Been Hard On Him

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho admitted that it has been 60 difficult days while being under house arrest ahead of his trial. 40-year-old Ronaldinho spent 32 days in jail as he was taken into custody by the Paraguayan police for carrying a fake passport. However, the Brazilian superstar was later moved to a four-star hotel in the capital of Paraguay, Asuncion. While Ronaldinho admitted that while he is been getting excellent treatment at Hotel Palmaroga, but feels that he has been under house arrest for a very long period of time now.

Ronaldinho fake passport case: Former Barcelona star talks about being under house arrest

Like Ronaldinho, most of the world has been locked inside their homes amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Ronaldinho, in an interview with Mundo Deportivo, talked about his life while being under house arrest. Ronaldinho said that everything is well in order at the hotel and people alongwith are very calm and do anything to pass time in the most pleasant way possible. It has been sixty long days and people in their homes must be imagining what it must be like not being to do what they are used to.

Ronaldinho fake passport case: The Brazilian's time in prison

As reported by The Sun, Ronaldinho lost a doubles game of footvolley against a convicted robber and a murderer when he was in jail. Ronaldinho reportedly scored five goals and provided six assists in his prison futsal tournament. And it was previously reported that Ronaldinho was allocated a ball and free space to keep in touch with the game while he was under house arrest in Paraguay. Ronaldinho added that he played sports everyday and was given a gym to train in.

Ronaldinho fake passport case: Barcelona still in his heart

The Sun reports that the four-star hotel that Ronaldinho is staying in is owned by the Barcelona group and the 2002 World Cup winner is very grateful to his former club. Ronaldinho said that he and Barcelona are united forever and that it will always be his second city. Ronaldinho added that Barcelona is the most incredible club and that the fans live deep in his heart. When asked what he would say to everyone who has been watching over him, Ronaldinho said: "I thank you with all of my heart."

