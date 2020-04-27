Ronaldinho Opens Up On Time Spent In Prison And House Arrest In $350-a-night 'cell'

Brazil and Barcelona legend Ronaldinho opened up on the time he spent for over a month in a Paraguayan prison. The latest Ronaldinho Paraguay prison update is that the 2006 Champions League winner wants to give his mother a big kiss upon returning home once he is free of his crimes. Although news around the Ronaldinho Paraguay prison story confirmed the release of the Brazilian, the Ronaldinho jail sentence could last up to six months.

Ronaldinho jail sentence for six months? Ronaldinho fake passport case

In a recent interview with ABC Color, Ronaldinho admitted that he and his brother were completely innocent in the 'Ronaldinho fake passport case' suggesting that the duo was tricked by 'another man' upon arrival in Asuncion, Paraguay. Due to his cooperation with the officials, the guards in the Ronaldinho Paraguay prison treated the Brazilian legend with the utmost respect. Despite spending time in jail, Ronaldinho continued to sign autographs and pose with fans for pictures, insisting that he will never stop playing football and greeting his enthusiasts.

Ronaldinho also revealed that the first thing he plans on doing upon release is to return home and give his mother a 'big kiss' for putting her through this trauma amid the coronavirus crisis. The former Barcelona playmaker concluded by stating that the Ronaldinho house-arrest might continue for several months but he still remains optimistic about the future. Ronaldinho retired from professional football in 2018 and currently remains under house arrest in a $350-a-night luxury suite.

Ronaldinho Paraguay prison release: Ronaldinho house-arrest

Nearly three weeks ago, reports of the Ronaldinho house-arrest story confirmed that the 2005 Ballon d'Or winner was temporarily released from prison. The duration of time spent by the 40-year-old in the Ronaldinho Paraguay prison lasted just over a month. According to reports from The Sun, family members and friends of the two-time LaLiga champion visited the former World Cup winner during the Ronaldinho house-arrest.

Ronaldinho Paraguay prison experience: BBQs and playing footvolley

Upon being found guilty in the Ronaldinho fake passport case, the 2010-11 Serie A winner and his brother Roberto were held in a Paraguayan prison. The initial reports surrounding the 'Ronaldinho Paraguay prison news' was that the former Barcelona star took part in a Futsal tournament with the inmates. Having won the tournament, Ronaldinho and his team were awarded a 16kg pig. Ronaldinho also celebrated his 40th birthday in prison and enjoyed some outdoor leisure activity by playing footvolley with the guards.

Ronaldinho making the best use of his time in the Paraguayan prison.



