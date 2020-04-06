Ronaldinho Scores Incredible Overhead Goal For Barcelona, ON THIS DAY: Watch

Brazilian forward Ronaldinho is regarded as one of the greatest of his generation. The 2005 Ballon D'Or winner was an instrumental part of Frank Rijkaard's famed Barcelona side and his days at Camp Nou are still remembered by the Catalan Club fans. Barcelona took to Twitter and shared a Ronaldinho's epic bicycle kick against Villareal in 2006-07 season.

Ronaldinho goals: Barcelona shares a video of Ronaldinho bicycle kick vs Villareal

The 2006-07 season was arguably Ronaldinho's best season in LaLiga and while the forward scored 21 League goals, the sheer audacity and the brilliance of those 'Ronaldinho goals' made him stand out from the rest. Barcelona on Sunday shared the video of Ronaldinho's acrobatic finish Villareal and asked their followers if it was the Brazilian forward's best goal at the club. The 2002 World Cup winner received a cross from midfielder Xavi in the penalty box, which Ronaldinho controlled with his chest before falling and scoring a sensational goal. The Brazilian forward's touch of brilliance sent the Camp Nou crowd into a frenzy. Ronaldinho's goal meant that Barcelona romped to a 4-0 win against Villareal.

Ronaldinho goals: WATCH Ronaldinho bicycle kick vs Villareal

Ronaldinho goals: Ronaldinho Barcelona career

Ronaldinho joined Barcelona in a reported €30 million deal ahead of the 2003-04 season. The Catalan giants moved for the Brazilian forward after they failed to sign Arsenal's Thierry Henry, while David Beckham was snapped up by Real Madrid. Ronaldinho played 207 matches for Barcelona, scoring 94 goals. He won the Ballon D'Or since while lifted two FIFA World Player of the Year trophies during his stay at Barcelona. He helped Barcelona lift the LaLiga title twice, while also ending the club's 14-year wait for Champions League success in the 2005-06 season. Ronaldinho moved to AC Milan in July 2008, for a reported €22.05 million fee ending his five-year association with Barcelona.

