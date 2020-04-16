What Happened To Nick Powell? Sir Alex Ferguson's Exit Led To Man United Career Decline

Former Manchester United midfielder Nick Powell has revealed how his career saw a steep decline after the departure of legendary club manager Sir Alex Ferguson. Powell was considered as one of the most talented youngsters in the Premier League. However, he couldn’t establish himself at Old Trafford and now plays for Championship side Stoke City. What happened to Nick Powell after Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement?

What happened to Nick Powell after SAF retirement?

What happened to Nick Powell after SAF retirement? The midfielder spoke to Manchester Evening News about the decline in the Nick Powell career. He recalled the time when Sir Alex Ferguson announced his retirement in 2013, claiming that he woke up from a back operation when he heard of the manager’s resignation. He recalled that he didn’t want to undergo surgery because he wanted to win the Premier League winner’s medal.

What happened to Nick Powell after SAF retirement? Midfielder dreamt of PL medal

The Nick Powell career under Ferguson saw him make three Premier League appearances in the 2012-13 season and Man United were well on their way to winning the title that season. However, he refused to undergo an operation so that he could manage to make 10 appearances to collect the winner’s medal.

What happened to Nick Powell? Nick Powell career decline after Sir Alex Ferguson's departure

The Nick Powell career under Sir Alex Ferguson was largely restricted to the bench but he was convinced with his role. He revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson used to speak to him and often informed him of the plans he had for the teenager. He was very confident with the manager’s plan.

What happened to Nick Powell? Midfielder recalls worst moment

The midfielder opened up on the lowest point in the Nick Powell career at Man United. He recalled the time when he was introduced into the game for Juan Mata in the Champions League loss against VFL Wolfsburg. Later that season, Powell claimed that he forgot to watch the team’s Europa League clash against FC Midtjylland, preferring to play FIFA instead.

Nick Powell revealed how he fell out of love with football. He claimed the SAF retirement made the difference in his career. If Sir Alex Ferguson wasn’t there, he wouldn’t have made it to Old Trafford either, said Powell.

