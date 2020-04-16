Cristiano Ronaldo Takes Up 'new Challenge' By Returning To Studying In Quarantine

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has been spending most of his quarantine time with his family as well as taking up several challenges. The 35-year-old, who has a knack to surprise many with his on-field performances, has now shocked his fans with another Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine activity to savour. The latest Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine picture for fans involves him studying and you read it right.

Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine: Juventus star spends time studying

Always challenge yourself! 👌For me it's time to study 🤓 pic.twitter.com/n2ZIUhGa5d — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) April 15, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo took to Twitter with another challenge in a series of challenges that he has been coming up with in the past. The former Real Madrid man said that one should always challenge themselves, further claiming that it was time for him to study. In the latest Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine image, he is seen sitting in front of a desk with a pen and a book. However, it is still unclear what the Portuguese international was studying.

Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine: Fans react to star's recent tweet

What are you studying boss? — Sigurgeir Jónasson (@sgeiri) April 15, 2020

You wan get PhD for football??? — The ayòs'🙋 (@iyam_haryur) April 15, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo always a soldier — Cristiano Opoku Dos Santos Aveiro (@DosOpoku) April 15, 2020

What you studying mate? — TJ (@UtdTJ) April 15, 2020

Idoloooooooooo😍😍😍



I miss you so muchhh!!!!😭😭😭 — UG (@UgwunnaEjikem) April 15, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine: Authorities warn winger

Cristiano Ronaldo was recently on the receiving end of criticism after it was reported that he broke lockdown norms to train in a stadium in his hometown of Madeira, Portugal. The local administration was quick to act, warning the Portuguese that he should not be expecting any special privileges amid the Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine.

Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine: Bruno Fernandes' bold claims on teammate

Despite criticism, the Portuguese star also made headlines recently for an act of kindness. Recently, the Portugal national team agreed to donate the 50% bonus that the team earned after they qualified for the now postponed Euro 2020 championships. Then, Manchester City midfielder and Ronaldo’s national teammate Bruno Fernandes revealed that it was the six-time Ballon d’Or winner who initiated and convinced the players to donate towards the fight against coronavirus.

Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez exercises with partner

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has been exercising with her partner while in quarantine. In a video posted on Instagram, Rodriguez and the winger himself were seen running within their plush mansion in Madeira, Portugal. Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend has also been posting pictures alongside the family while in quarantine.

