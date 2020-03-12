Ronaldinho To Play In Prison Futsal Tournament But Can't Score To Ensure 'fairness'

Former Brazil midfielder Ronaldinho is all set to participate in the futsal tournament that will be hosted in the Paraguay prison. He has been under arrest in Paraguay since the past week along with his brother-business manager Roberto Assis over allegations of carrying a fake passport in the South American country.

Ronaldinho prison futsal: Former star cannot score in the competition

Al ser negada la libertad a Ronaldinho, es inminente su participación en el torneo de presos de la Agrupación Especializada. De hecho, anoche ya se comprometió con sus compañeros carceleros. En qué equipo va a jugar y qué condiciones le impusieron. Hoy a las 18:00, por @ABCTVpy. — Iván Leguizamón (@ivanciclon) March 10, 2020

According to a report from ABC News, prison inmates have been striving to get Ronaldinho to play for their respective teams. However, the inmates have agreed to a common idea that the former Barcelona man would not be allowed to score in the competition. This decision has been taken to ensure fairness for other participants.

Why is Ronaldinho in prison? Ronaldinho fake passport case escalates

Ronaldinho was arrested last week for possession of a fake passport to enter Paraguay. However, Brazilian citizens are not required to produce a passport while entering the South American country. The former star is likely to stay behind the bars for the next six months or until the enquiry is completed, claims the judge who heard his petition for a house arrest.

Ronaldinho fake passport row: Legend's house arrest plea declined

The Paraguayan judge had denied Ronaldinho’s request to lodge him in house arrest. He fears that keeping him away from the prison would lead to complications in the case, while there would be no proper enquiry into the matter. He also cited the fear of the authorities that the former Barcelona man would escape from the country. The judge claimed that his presence in the country was necessary to ensure fair trial into the matter.

Why is Ronaldinho in prison? Ronaldinho fake passport investigation to continue

Ronaldinho and his brother reportedly offered $770,000 property as a guarantee for their request. However, this request too was turned down by the judge. According to another official, the investigation was just in its initial phase. The authorities are also looking into other conducts that may be related to the matter, claimed the official.

