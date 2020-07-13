Ronaldinho Will Stay Under House Arrest In Luxury Paraguayan Hotel After Appeal Denied

Brazil football legend Ronaldinho has been enduring a difficult time since the past few months after being arrested in Paraguay over a fake passport row and has since been in the South American country. According to recent reports, the former Barcelona talisman seems to have no respite as the Ronaldinho house arrest will continue in Paraguay.

Ronaldinho fake passport row: Ronaldinho out of jail, under house arrest

In March, Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto de Assis were arrested in Paraguay for having entered the country using fake passports. Ironically, Brazilian nationals do not need a passport to enter Paraguay, raising doubts over the legend's motive to visit the country. Despite Ronaldinho proclaiming innocence, the Paraguayan court lodged him in a prison followed by the Ronaldinho house arrest, which still continues. Reports of Ronaldinho out of jail began doing the rounds, only to be put up in a house arrest.

Ronaldinho fake passport row: Brazilian faces six month-prison term

It is now reported that Ronaldinho and his brother's appeal against his house arrest have been turned down by a Paraguayan court. According to laws prevalent in the South American country, he might face up to six months of confinement for the Ronaldinho fake passport row, while his role in a money laundering case was also investigated, but no substantial evidence hinted at his involvement.

Ronaldinho fake passport row: Released from jail on €1.4m bond

Ronaldinho spent a total of 32 days in the Paraguayan prison before his appeal for house arrest was accepted in lieu of a €1.4 million bond ($1.6 million). He has been put up in a four-star luxury hotel Palmaroga in Asuncion. The former Brazil superstar has been staying in a presidential suite as part of the Ronaldinho house arrest, apart from a room to play football in.

Ronaldinho fake passport row: House arrest in luxury hotel

Ronaldinho described his house arrest as 'long' with no end to the matter. While speaking to Spanish media publication Mundo Deportivo, Ronaldinho claimed that he was provided with the best possible treatment at Palmaroga Hotel. He claimed that his demands were fulfilled by the hotel staff, emphasising that he and his brother were very calm. The Brazilian asserted that the hotel staff do everything possible to make them feel home, however, he exclaimed that it has now been 90 days in house arrest.

Image courtesy: AP